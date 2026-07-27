University of South Florida Appoints MedTech Entrepreneur Saleem Musallam as Adjunct Professor of Medical Engineering

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Johns Hopkins trained biomedical systems engineer to teach a new MedTech course he developed from 20+ years of industry experience.

The future of global healthcare depends on engineers who understand not only how to invent medical technologies, but how to successfully bring them to patients around the world.” — Saleem N. Musallam, MHSE

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of South Florida ( USF ) has appointed Saleem N. Musallam, MHSE, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orca Medical Technologies and Excite Medical , as an Adjunct Professor of Medical Engineering. Musallam will teach Global MedTech Market Strategies, a new course he personally developed through the USF Department of Medical Engineering, a joint collaboration between the USF Morsani College of Medicine and the USF College of Engineering. Developed entirely from more than twenty years of real world experience, the course provides students with practical insight into the complete lifecycle of bringing innovative medical technologies from concept to global commercialization.Unlike traditional engineering courses that often emphasize product design or a single stage of the development process, Global MedTech Market Strategies provides students with a practical understanding of medical device engineering, intellectual property, FDA and international regulatory strategy, quality systems, clinical research, reimbursement, advanced manufacturing, entrepreneurship, international distribution, market access, and global commercialization."Throughout my career, I have learned that developing an innovative medical device is only the first step," said Musallam. "Successfully bringing technology to patients requires understanding engineering, medicine, intellectual property, regulatory strategy, manufacturing, reimbursement, clinical evidence, and commercialization. My goal is to provide students with practical knowledge that can only be gained through real world experience."Musallam is a Johns Hopkins trained biomedical systems engineer whose career spans healthcare systems engineering, medical device innovation, advanced manufacturing, clinical research, intellectual property, regulatory strategy, and global commercialization. As Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orca Medical Technologies and Excite Medical, he has built multiple FDA registered medical device companies, including an MDSAP certified manufacturer, while leading the engineering, regulatory clearance, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative medical technologies used by healthcare providers throughout the United States and internationally.Among Musallam's most recognized contributions has been leading the evolution of the DRX9000 platform through continuous engineering innovation, clinical research, and product advancement. Under his leadership, the DRX9000 has become the world's most researched non surgical spinal decompression technology, supported by 28 clinical studies, including 20 peer reviewed publications, conducted in collaboration with leading physicians, universities, hospitals, and research organizations. These research efforts continue to advance evidence based treatment options for patients suffering from chronic neck and low back pain while helping reduce reliance on opioids and unnecessary spinal surgery.Building upon that foundation, Musallam recently led the engineering and commercialization of the DRX9000-SL , the newest generation of the DRX platform and the world's most advanced non surgical spinal decompression system. Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2025 for both lumbar and cervical spinal decompression, the DRX9000-SL introduces multiple industry first innovations, including dynamic multi level spinal decompression, advanced treatment automation, patented treatment technologies, and next generation engineering designed to improve treatment precision, consistency, clinical efficiency, and patient outcomes.Musallam's engineering and research initiatives include collaborations with the University of South Florida, the Florida High Tech Corridor, and the United States Army Medical Research and Development Command. He is also a named inventor on multiple issued United States patents and published patent applications spanning both advanced non surgical spinal decompression technologies and emerging surgical spinal decompression systems designed to improve cervical spine stabilization and decompression during complex spinal procedures.Throughout his career, Musallam has traveled to more than 60 countries, with the majority of those travels dedicated to physician education, medical device innovation, regulatory expansion, international commercialization, and strategic business development. He has delivered invited lectures, keynote presentations, and continuing education programs throughout North America, Europe, the Middle East, and South America, speaking to physicians, researchers, universities, and healthcare organizations on medical device innovation, healthcare systems engineering, entrepreneurship, regulatory strategy, and evidence based medicine.In addition to his academic appointment, Musallam serves as Founder and Board Chairman of the American Spinal Decompression Society (ASDS), the world's first 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement, education, and advocacy of non-surgical spinal decompression therapy as a safe and effective treatment option for spinal disorders. Through scientific research, physician education, advocacy, and continuing education, ASDS is committed to advancing evidence based spinal decompression therapy and improving patient outcomes."I have always believed that the greatest innovations occur when academia and industry work together," Musallam added. "It is an honor to join the University of South Florida and help prepare the next generation of engineers, entrepreneurs, researchers, and healthcare innovators who will shape the future of medicine."About Saleem MusallamSaleem N. Musallam, MHSE, is a Johns Hopkins trained biomedical systems engineer, medical device entrepreneur, inventor, educator, and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Orca Medical Technologies, a vertically integrated medical technology company specializing in medical device engineering, advanced manufacturing, regulatory strategy, clinical research, and commercialization. His engineering and intellectual property portfolio spans advanced non surgical spinal decompression technologies, emerging surgical spinal decompression systems, healthcare systems engineering, and medical device innovation. He is a named inventor on multiple issued United States patents and published patent applications and continues collaborating with physicians, engineers, universities, government organizations, and industry partners to develop technologies that improve patient care and advance the future of medicine.About the USF Department of Medical EngineeringThe USF Department of Medical Engineering is a joint collaboration between the USF Morsani College of Medicine and the USF College of Engineering, integrating medicine, engineering, translational research, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration to educate the next generation of healthcare innovators.As part of the University of South Florida, a preeminent public research university and a Carnegie R1 institution recognized among the nation's highest research activity universities, the Department of Medical Engineering prepares future leaders by combining engineering principles with clinical medicine, translational research, regulatory science, entrepreneurship, and medical technology commercialization. Through close collaboration with physicians, engineers, researchers, and industry leaders, students gain practical experience translating innovative ideas into technologies that improve patient care and shape the future of healthcare.For more information about the Global MedTech Market Strategies course, the DRX9000, the DRX9000-SL, or other innovations from Orca Medical Technologies and Excite Medical, please contact the Excite Medical Public Relations Department.

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