One-day Highway 52 detour planned Aug. 4 for bridge beam setting at I-90 (July 27, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 52 at Interstate 90 southeast of Rochester will be detoured for one day while construction crews set bridge beams over the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The detour is planned from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4 while construction crews set the final bridge beams on the westbound I-90 bridge over Highway 52. The highway will reopen once the work is completed on Tuesday.

The Highway 52 detours during this work are:

Southbound Highway 52:

Travel to I-90 and take the eastbound I-90 exit (Exit 46) onto the flyover ramp. Travel east on I-90 to Exit 224 (Eyota) and travel south on Olmsted County Road 7 to connect with Highway 52 north of Chatfield.



Motorists who use the flyover ramp to travel east on I-90 will not have any change during the beam setting.

Northbound Highway 52:

Motorists should take Olmsted Co Rd 7 north to the westbound I-90 entrance ramp at Eyota, travel west to Exit 209A at Stewartville, then travel north on Highway 63 into Rochester to connect with Highway 52.

Current detours

Motorists are also reminded that the westbound I-90 off-ramp to northbound Highway 52 at Exit 218 is closed and detoured. This closure began July 13. The detour is:

Travel 8 miles west to Exit 209A at Stewartville and travel north on Highway 63 into Rochester to connect with Highway 52. The detour is scheduled to be removed in late August.

Westbound I-90 motorists who want to travel south on Highway 52 should use Exit 224 at Eyota, and travel south on Olmsted County Road 7 to Highway 52 north of Chatfield.

Other detours:

Eastbound I-90 to southbound Highway 52. Motorists use I-90 Exit 224 (Eyota) and travel south on Olmsted Co Rd 7 to connect with Highway 52 north of Chatfield.

Motorists use I-90 Exit 224 (Eyota) and travel south on Olmsted Co Rd 7 to connect with Highway 52 north of Chatfield. Southbound Highway 52 to westbound I-90. Motorists in Rochester will exit Highway 52 to southbound Highway 63 and travel to I-90 north of Stewartville.

To learn more about this project, go to MnDOT’s website where you can also sign up to receive email and text message updates.

Slow down and drive with caution

Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Follow these safe driving tips:

Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones.

Avoid using phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or download the free 511mn app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

Stay connected, informed

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