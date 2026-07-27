WILLMAR, Minn. – Seal coat application will take place on Highway 15 from Hutchinson to Dassel beginning Aug. 3, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Depending on weather, the project will take about 10 working days to complete.
Drivers will encounter lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic through the work zone. Expect brief delays and allow extra travel time. Please use caution in the work zone and watch for crews and equipment.
Allied Blacktop is the contractor for this $550,000 project.
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Seal coat application begins Aug. 3 on Highway 15 from Hutchinson to Dassel (July 27, 2026)
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