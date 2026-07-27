Leon County Honors 25 Years of the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library













Leon County Celebrates 25 Years of Literacy, History, and Community at the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library









On Saturday, July 25, Leon County Government celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library, recognizing a quarter century of service at its South Adams Street location and more than 50 years of branch library service to the Southside community.





The free community event, themed "Our Story, Our Library," featured a commemorative ceremony, family activities, community organizations, refreshments, music, a historical exhibit, and a special story time. The event honored the library's history and its profound impact on generations of residents.





“For 25 years, the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library has opened doors of opportunity and discovery for residents of all ages,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. "As we celebrate 'Our Story, Our Library,' we look forward to empowering the next generation of dreamers, thinkers, and innovators."





The library is named in honor of Dr. Benjamin L. Perry, Jr., a community leader who served as the sixth president of Florida A&M University from 1968 to 1977. During his tenure, he was a champion for the university and is credited with saving FAMU from the threat of merger with Florida State University during the late 1960s. After many years of service to the community, Perry passed away on March 21, 1997.





“For decades, the Southside has been shaped by a powerful legacy of community resilience and visionary leadership, personified by the extraordinary life of Dr. Benjamin Perry, Jr.,” said Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor. “This celebration honors that deep history, ensuring that Perry’s lifelong dedication to empowering others continues to light the path forward for generations to come.”





Originally opened as Page One in 1975, the branch later became the Bond Community Branch Library before opening at its current South Adams Street location as the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library on July 21, 2001. Since then, it has provided internet access, early literacy programming and a welcoming gathering place for the Southside community.





"A library is only as strong as the people who serve in it, and for 25 years, our dedicated staff at the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch have put our community at the heart of everything they do," said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. "This silver anniversary honors their tireless efforts to connect, inspire, and support generations of Leon County residents."





Today, the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library continues to serve as a vital resource for residents of all ages. As part of the Leon County Public Library System, the branch offers books, technology, educational programs, and meeting spaces that foster lifelong learning and community connection.





"Over the last 25 years, the Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. Branch Library has served as a launchpad for discovery, offering everything from digital tools and educational workshops to community gathering spaces," said Leon County Public Library Director Pamela Monroe. "As we look ahead, we are excited to build on this foundation by continuing to offer innovative services and engaging programming that inspires and connects our community."





To learn more about the programs and services offered at the library and to sign up for a library card, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org.





“Papa firmly believed in education, but even more than that, he believed in lifelong learning and growth,” said Joi Randle, granddaughter of Dr. B.L. Perry, Jr. “He believed in leaving people better than you found them. That lifting someone else up, will never hold you down.”





For more information, contact Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.





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