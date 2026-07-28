Twin Waves Wellness Center Highlights How Stress Affects the Body

Gentle touch chiropractic Nervous system healing Twin Waves Wellness Center

San Diego chiropractic practice encourages greater public understanding of how prolonged stress may affect the body and nervous system.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Waves Wellness Center , a chiropractic practice based in the San Diego area, is contributing to ongoing public discussion about how stress and physical health may be interconnected through the nervous system. The practice was founded by twin sisters Dr. Kira Capozzolo, D.C., and Dr. Suzanna Wong, D.C.Their clinical and educational work focuses on observing how patients describe changes in physical tension, posture awareness, and overall body perception in relation to daily stressors. Stress is commonly discussed in terms of emotional or psychological experience. In clinical settings, however, practitioners such as Dr. Capozzolo and Dr. Wong note that patients frequently report physical sensations alongside periods of increased stress.“People often describe tightness, fatigue or recurring areas of discomfort during times of prolonged stress ,” said Dr. Capozzolo. “From a clinical perspective, it can be helpful to look at how the nervous system and musculoskeletal system may be responding together over time.”Twin Waves Wellness Center utilizes Network Spinal, a low-force chiropractic approach that involves light contacts along the spine. Without any cracking involved, this holistic technique targets the root cause of many physical and emotional ailments - the nervous system. The method is described in chiropractic literature as an approach that may be associated with changes in body awareness and perceived tension patterns.Dr. Wong notes that many individuals who seek care initially present with localized physical concerns, but may also describe broader lifestyle factors that appear to coincide with symptom patterns.“Patients often share that their sleep, energy levels and physical tension seem to fluctuate together,” said Dr. Wong. “These observations can prompt further discussion about how different aspects of health may be related, rather than separate.”The practice’s educational focus aligns with a broader interest in how the nervous system is studied in relation to stress physiology, recovery and self-regulation. Within this context, Twin Waves Wellness Center emphasizes patient education and discussion rather than prescriptive claims about outcomes. The doctors state that their role is to provide information, observe patient-reported experiences, and encourage individuals to consult with appropriate healthcare providers when evaluating symptoms or health concerns.“There is increasing interest in how people experience their bodies under stress,” said Dr. Capozzolo. “Our intention is to support awareness and provide a space where those patterns can be discussed and better understood.”

Network Spinal Analysis Demonstration - SIDE POSTURE

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