Check out these cool events at southeast Missouri state parks

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 27, 2026 – Looking for a way to stay cool in the hot summer heat? Check out these events.

Saturday, Aug. 1, from 5:30 - 10 p.m. – Hot August Night, Cool Cave Music at Onondaga Cave State Park.

Escape the summer heat by going to the 57-degree depths of Onondaga Cave at 7556 Highway H, near Leasburg, for this cool concert! St. Louis’ own Flea Bitten Dawgs will perform in the Big Room of the cave. Formed in 2010, this dynamic ukulele-driven folk duo has toured across 10 states, been featured in a PBS mini-documentary, and captured hearts with their soulful rhythms and viral covers. Bring you favorite folding chair, layer up for the crisp cave air and join us deep underground for an evening of incredible music and unmatched acoustics. This event is sponsored by the Onondaga Friends Association. Please visit their website to purchase tickets and get more information. Tickets for the concert are $35. You also have the option to purchase camping passes that allow you to camp with the musicians in the special-use camping area at a rate of $10 per night. Event Schedule:

To protect the cave environment and keep an uninterrupted experience, the event will strictly adhere to this schedule:

o 5:30 p.m. – doors open; hors d’oeuvres served.

o 6:30 p.m. – seating begins.

o 6:55 p.m. – cave doors locked (no late entry permitted).

o 7 p.m. – performance begins.

o 7:45 p.m. – intermission with hors d’oeuvres.

o 8:30 p.m. – intermission ends.

o 8:45 p.m. – second set begins.

o 10 p.m. – event ends.

Saturdays, Aug. 8 and 22, at 10 a.m. – Cathedral Cave Off-Trail Tour at Onondaga Cave State Park.

Onondaga Cave State Park is hosting a series of off-trail tours of Cathedral Cave. These tours are perfect for beginning cavers who want a more intense cave experience, one that goes beyond the lighted tour with rails and trails. Each tour is led by an experienced guide who will provide general instructions and share information about the cave's biology, geology and history. During the tour, participants will climb, crawl and get a little muddy. They will spend four to five hours in the cave and some additional time outside the cave. Each tour is limited to 15 people aged 13 and up. Paid registration is required. The fee is $75 per adult and $55 per youth. All interested guests will be asked some questions to determine whether they are able to complete the tour, and they will be shown a video of what to expect inside the cave. After registering, they will receive a list of items to bring. Caving helmets will be provided. To register, call the park at 573-522-3760. Meet at the park visitor center.



Onondaga Cave State Park is hosting a series of off-trail tours of Cathedral Cave. These tours are perfect for beginning cavers who want a more intense cave experience, one that goes beyond the lighted tour with rails and trails. Each tour is led by an experienced guide who will provide general instructions and share information about the cave's biology, geology and history. During the tour, participants will climb, crawl and get a little muddy. They will spend four to five hours in the cave and some additional time outside the cave. Each tour is limited to 15 people aged 13 and up. Paid registration is required. The fee is $75 per adult and $55 per youth. All interested guests will be asked some questions to determine whether they are able to complete the tour, and they will be shown a video of what to expect inside the cave. After registering, they will receive a list of items to bring. Caving helmets will be provided. To register, call the park at 573-522-3760. Meet at the park visitor center. Sunday, Aug. 9, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. – Onondaga Cave Photo Tours at Onondaga Cave State Park.

Take a photo tour at Onondaga Cave State Park. Step beyond the standard tour and take your time documenting the intricate details of Onondaga Cave. The cave’s newly upgraded lighting system highlights the stunning textures and colors of the cavern. Bring your tripod and camera and join a guide for a slow-paced journey designed specifically for those behind the lens. Each tour begins at the visitor center at 7556 Highway H, near Leasburg. These tours are sponsored by the Onondaga Friends Association. Please visit their website to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $23.



Take a photo tour at Onondaga Cave State Park. Step beyond the standard tour and take your time documenting the intricate details of Onondaga Cave. The cave’s newly upgraded lighting system highlights the stunning textures and colors of the cavern. Bring your tripod and camera and join a guide for a slow-paced journey designed specifically for those behind the lens. Each tour begins at the visitor center at 7556 Highway H, near Leasburg. These tours are sponsored by the Onondaga Friends Association. Please visit their website to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $23. Friday, Aug. 14, from 8 p.m. to midnight – Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing Event at Elephant Rocks State Park.

To mark this summer's biggest meteor shower, the Perseids, Elephant Rocks State Park will be open to the public for a rare after-dark event. You’re invited to view this spectacular phenomenon from 8 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Aug. 14. If you like stargazing or light shows and are able to brave the August bugs and heat, come join us at the park to create a lifelong memory. Elephant Rocks State Park is located at 7406 Highway 21, Belleview.

Event guidelines and reminders:

o This viewing event is free and open to the public; there is no need to register.

o Park staff will be available to direct you to the best and safest areas to view the shower.

o Elephant Rocks is a carry-in, carry-out park; please bring in only what you will be able to carry out when you leave. Trash receptacles will be provided in the parking lot.

o You do not need to use any viewing devices to see the shower, but you are welcome to bring your own devices if you want.

o Attendees are expected to be respectful of others and should avoid excessive noise and use of artificial light.

o No tents or other invasive camping equipment such as lanterns or propane heaters will be allowed, but you can bring portable chairs for seating and blankets to keep warm.

o Absolutely no campfires will be allowed.

o Please remember to dress for the weather. During the summer, the rocks are often hot early in the evening and then become cooler as the night progresses. Be prepared to add layers as needed.

o Mosquitoes and ticks are common during this time of year. Come prepared with insect repellent.

o If there is bad weather, the event will be moved to Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Saturday, Aug. 15, at 9 p.m. – Starry Sky Night at Onondaga Cave State Park.

Onondaga Cave State Park is hosting a series of night sky viewing events in 2026. Join astronomy enthusiast Joe Parish in the visitor center parking lot to view the cosmos with a high-powered telescope. These events are free and open to the public, and there is no need to register. Although a telescope will be provided, visitors are welcome to bring viewing devices of their own. Onondaga Cave State Park is located at 7556 Highway H, in Leasburg, Missouri.

• Saturday, Aug. 29, at 8 p.m. – Cathedral Cave Night Tour at Onondaga Cave State Park.

This tour consists of a guided walk to and through the cave. As you hike the trail under the stars and step into the cool, silent depths of Cathedral Cave, you'll see incredible rock formations in a completely different light. Once you're in the cave, you might even catch a glimpse of a rare cave-adapted grotto salamander!

Participants will depart from the campground woodlot at 8 p.m., with the tour lasting approximately two hours, including the hikes to and from the cave. The walk to the cave covers about a quarter mile on Deer Run Trail, and the round-trip cave tour is about two-thirds of a mile.

The trails are occasionally hilly and slippery, and the cave has a year-round temperature of 57 degrees Fahrenheit. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy shoes with good traction and bring a jacket. Flashlights will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own.

Tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up and $10 for ages 6-12. Children 6 and under are free. Guests can purchase tickets online or pay with cash upon arrival. If you plan to pay upon arrival, please call the park at 573-245-6575 to preregister. The park is located at 7556 Highway H in Leasburg.

The primary source of funding for the state park system is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds. For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit the Missouri State Parks Events page.

For detailed information on any of these activities, please visit Missouri State Parks Events. For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit Missouri State Parks. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.