Find family fun at a St. Louis area Missouri state park or historic site

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 27, 2026 – Find fun family activities throughout the area at a Missouri state park or historic site.

Afternoon Adventures at St. Joe State Park.

St. Joe State Park is hosting a series of outdoor-themed games, programs and activities every Saturday afternoon through mid-October. These events are free and open to the public. St. Joe State Park is located at 2800 Pimville Road in Park Hills. Saturday, Aug. 1, from 1-3 p.m. – Like Glass. Help the naturalist solve an animal mystery. Is it possible for a lizard to be legless or have a tail that shatters like glass? Meet at the amphitheater in Campground 1. Saturday, Aug. 8, from 1-3 p.m. – Find the Naturalist. Win a prize by following the clues and finding the naturalist. The first clue is near the amphitheater in Campground 1. Saturday, Aug. 15, from 1-3 p.m. – DIY Miniature Boat. Join us under the green canopy at Monsanto Lake Beach to create your very own miniature boat and discover how the waterways of North America became the highways of today. Saturday, Aug. 22, from 1-2 p.m. – Metamorphosis Movement. Frogs, butterflies, salamanders and more. Engage in yoga poses while learning about metamorphosis during this self-paced activity. Join us at the amphitheater in Campground 1. Saturday, Aug. 29 from 1- 3 p.m. – What a Hoot. Test your Missouri owl knowledge and make your own owl out of pinecones. Meet at the amphitheater in Campground 1.



St. Joe State Park is hosting a series of outdoor-themed games, programs and activities every Saturday afternoon through mid-October. These events are free and open to the public. St. Joe State Park is located at 2800 Pimville Road in Park Hills. Campground Programs at St. Joe State Park.

Park staff will present an interpretive program in Campground 1at 2800 Pimville Road in Parks Hills, each Saturday from 8-9 p.m. There will be a different topic each week. Saturday, Aug. 1 - Bottom Walker. Explore the life of a stinkpot, a terrible swimmer that must take a different approach in order to survive. Saturday, Aug. 8 - Graceful Glider. Have you ever seen a southern flying squirrel? Come learn how to identify the calls of these secretive tree dwellers. Saturday, Aug. 15 - Busy Beavers. Learn how one of the world’s largest rodents changed history and earned the title “ecosystem engineer.” Saturday, Aug. 22 – Mystery Marsupial. There is only one marsupial native to North America. Join us to learn more about it. Saturday, Aug. 29 – Woodpeckers. Stop by as we discuss Missouri’s favorite drummers and how they fit into our ecosystem.



Park staff will present an interpretive program in Campground 1at 2800 Pimville Road in Parks Hills, each Saturday from 8-9 p.m. There will be a different topic each week. Monday, Aug. 10, from noon to 4 p.m. – Statehood Day and Public Meeting at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site.

Join us at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site to commemorate the 205th birthday of our great state! The historic First Capitol building will be open for self-guided tours, and we will have a scavenger hunt and other family-friendly activities in the backyard! These activities will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Plus, there will be a Missouri birthday cake for you to enjoy while supplies last. As part of Missouri State Parks' annual public meetings initiative, there will be booths with information about First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, as well as Edward "Ted" and Pat Jones-Confluence Point State Park and the eastern section of Katy Trail State Park. The eastern section of Katy Trail State Park includes the communities of Weldon Spring, Greens Bottom, St. Charles, Black Walnut and Machens. This section is managed by Confluence Point State Park. Staff members from these facilities will be on-site from noon to 4 p.m., while Missouri State Parks leadership will be available from noon to 2 p.m. Stop by to learn about these facilities, ask questions and provide feedback. First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 S. Main St. in St. Charles.



Join us at First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site to commemorate the 205th birthday of our great state! The historic First Capitol building will be open for self-guided tours, and we will have a scavenger hunt and other family-friendly activities in the backyard! These activities will be available from noon to 4 p.m. Plus, there will be a Missouri birthday cake for you to enjoy while supplies last. As part of Missouri State Parks' annual public meetings initiative, there will be booths with information about First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site, as well as Edward "Ted" and Pat Jones-Confluence Point State Park and the eastern section of Katy Trail State Park. The eastern section of Katy Trail State Park includes the communities of Weldon Spring, Greens Bottom, St. Charles, Black Walnut and Machens. This section is managed by Confluence Point State Park. Staff members from these facilities will be on-site from noon to 4 p.m., while Missouri State Parks leadership will be available from noon to 2 p.m. Stop by to learn about these facilities, ask questions and provide feedback. First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site is located at 200 S. Main St. in St. Charles. Saturday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. to midnight – Celestial Showers: Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing at Washington State Park.

Join us for a fun night under a starry sky to view the Perseid meteor shower and participate in various astronomy-related activities! Everyone is welcome at this free event, and there is no need to register. Starting at 6 p.m. at Shelter #2 in the Big River Day-Use Area, guests can check out cool displays and literature about the meteor shower and other astronomy topics. There will also be celestial-themed games. At 7 p.m., participants will transition to toasting marshmallows around a campfire. Finally, as the sky grows dark, guests will disperse throughout the day-use area to view the meteor shower. While the shower will be visible to the naked eye, guests are welcome to bring viewing instruments such as telescopes and binoculars. Lawn chairs, blankets, water and insect repellent are recommended. Washington State Park is located at 13042 State Highway 104 in De Soto.



Join us for a fun night under a starry sky to view the Perseid meteor shower and participate in various astronomy-related activities! Everyone is welcome at this free event, and there is no need to register. Starting at 6 p.m. at Shelter #2 in the Big River Day-Use Area, guests can check out cool displays and literature about the meteor shower and other astronomy topics. There will also be celestial-themed games. At 7 p.m., participants will transition to toasting marshmallows around a campfire. Finally, as the sky grows dark, guests will disperse throughout the day-use area to view the meteor shower. While the shower will be visible to the naked eye, guests are welcome to bring viewing instruments such as telescopes and binoculars. Lawn chairs, blankets, water and insect repellent are recommended. Washington State Park is located at 13042 State Highway 104 in De Soto. Friday, Aug. 28, at 2 p.m. – Outdoor Classroom: Web Weavers at Washington State Park.

Listen to an Osage legend explaining why the spider is a significant symbol. Learn to recognize different types of webs and the spiders that weave them. Participate in a game illustrating how spiders catch their prey. This session will take place at 2 p.m. at the campground amphitheater located at 13041 St. Hwy. 104 in De Soto, Missouri.

The primary source of funding for the state park system, is half of the dedicated constitutional tax of one-tenth-of-one-percent Parks, Soils and Water Sales Tax. The tax provides about three-fourths of the division's budget for operation and development of state parks. All additional funding for Missouri's Division of State Parks comes from revenues generated in the state park system and some federal funds.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit Missouri State Parks. The Division of State Parks is part of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

