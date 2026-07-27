Institute hires director of business operations

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Forest Resources Institute (OFRI) has hired a new director of business operations: Angela Handran.

Handran, who officially joined the Institute’s staff on July 15, brings more than 12 years of public sector leadership experience in business operations, policy implementation and organizational management to the position. As director of business operations, she will direct OFRI’s office administration and support its executive director, staff and board of directors in the development of programs and projects to carry out the Institute’s mission and objectives.

Before joining OFRI, Handran served as director of business operations for Home Study and Post-Release Services, a federally funded program at Portland-based Morrison Child and Family Services. Earlier in her career, she worked as operations manager for the Clackamas County Behavioral Health Division, director of operations for the National Policy Consensus Center at Portland State University’s Hatfield School of Government, and assistant to the city manager for the city of Wilsonville.

Handran holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Marylhurst University and a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational communication from Montana State University, Billings. She is also a Senior Certified Professional through the Public Sector Human Resources Association.

Raised in Coos Bay and a fourth-generation Oregonian, Handran has a lifelong appreciation for Oregon’s forests and outdoor spaces and is excited to support OFRI’s mission. She is filling a position left vacant following the retirement of the former director of business operations, Kathy Storm, who worked for more than 20 years at the Institute.

About the Oregon Forest Resources Institute:

The Oregon Forest Resources Institute supports the forest sector and the stewardship of natural resources by advancing Oregonians’ understanding of the social, environmental and economic benefits of our forests.