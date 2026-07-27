BuzzVoice Adds Facebook Reactions and Instagram Reposts to Its Service Navigation

Social media growth platform expands the service categories available on its redesigned site

The requests for this came mainly from accounts that had already built an audience and wanted their material seen somewhere other than their own page.” — Alex, Chief Marketing Officer at BuzzVoice

DE, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BuzzVoice, a social media growth platform serving creators, marketers, agencies, and brands, today announced two additions to the service categories on its recently redesigned website: Facebook Reactions and Instagram Reposts . Both listings are available now.The additions follow the site reorganization the company completed in June, which restructured how services are grouped and selected. Both new listings appear within the platform’s existing Facebook and Instagram menus, alongside categories such as likes, followers, comments, and views. According to the company, the reorganized navigation was intended to make individual services easier to locate, and these are the first two categories added since that work concluded.The Facebook Reactions listing covers the six emoji reactions that Facebook displays alongside a like: Love, Care, Haha, Wow, Sad, and Angry. The company says quantities are set per reaction type within a single order, rather than requiring a separate order for each type, and that an order can be directed at more than one public post link. The listing is separate from the platform’s existing Facebook post likes category, which remains available on its own.The company states that delivery on reaction orders begins within four hours of checkout, with larger orders completing over a longer period. Two conditions are listed as applying before an order can be filled: the destination post must be set to public, and reactions must be enabled for public viewers in the account’s follower settings.The Facebook Reactions listing, showing the six reaction types available.“Which emoji appears was the question we were asked most often about our Facebook category. People wanted to specify that themselves, and until now we had no way to offer them the choice.” Anastasia, Director at BuzzVoiceThe Instagram Reposts listing uses a username-first ordering sequence. A customer enters a public Instagram username, and the step of selecting which posts should receive reposts follows checkout. According to the company, an order can be directed at a single post or divided across several posts from the same account.A repost shares a selected post from one Instagram account to another account’s page. The company describes the result as placing the selected post in front of an audience beyond the original poster’s own followers, which it presents as a different function from categories such as likes, saves, or comments. The company says repost orders include 30-day retention support, and that accounts and selected posts need to remain public while an order is in progress.The Instagram Reposts ordering sequence, as presented on the redesigned site.“The requests for this came mainly from accounts that had already built an audience and wanted their material seen somewhere other than their own page. That is a different ask from most of what we handle, and it warranted its own entry in the menu.” Alex, Chief Marketing Officer at BuzzVoiceBoth listings retain the ordering features used elsewhere on the platform, including a checkout process that does not require an account password for eligible services. The company positions the additions for creators, businesses, and social media professionals already using its other Facebook and Instagram categories.The two listings are available to users in the United States and internationally.ABOUT BUZZVOICEBuzzVoice is a social media growth platform that offers engagement services, including followers, likes, views, comments, reactions, and reposts, for creators, marketers, agencies, and brands across major social platforms.

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