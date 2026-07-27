Police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in weekend domestic homicide
Howard County police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected of killing his girlfriend in Columbia over the weekend.
Darwin Carcamo-Santiago, 24, is charged in the warrant with first- and second-degree murder in the killing of Esmeralda Perez-Mendez, 35, of Takoma Park, inside a residence in the 9000 block of Watchlight Court. Detectives believe Carcamo-Santiago may have fled the area and are actively searching for him.
Police responded to the residence the afternoon of July 26 after an acquaintance of the suspect found Perez-Mendez deceased in the suspect’s bedroom. The victim suffered injuries consistent with strangulation. Preliminarily, detectives believe she may have been killed in the overnight hours of July 25-26.
Carcamo-Santiago (pictured below) is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with black hair. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.
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