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Regional Stream Advisories Rescinded for South Central and Southeast Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) rescinded its stream advisory for Southeast and Southcentral counties in Kansas since flooding and treatment plant bypass conditions are no longer a threat. Contact with the water is deemed safe.

Bypasses, or released untreated sewage, that occurred in a number of wastewater treatment plants, where significant stormwater intake, obstructions, or system failures caused raw sewage to be directed around treatment facilities is now at normal or below normal levels.

The likely areas with impacted rivers and streams from previous flooding and possible sewage bypasses included the following South Central and Southeast counties: Pratt, Reno, Kingman, Sedgwick, Sumner, Cowley, Elk, Chautauqua, Montgomery, Labette and Cherokee.

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Regional Stream Advisories Rescinded for South Central and Southeast Kansas

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