Sandy Wardenburg Waggett of MSW Interactive Designs Wins Ninja Hack Award for AI Client Dashboard

Sandy Wardenburg Waggett receives the Ninja Hack Award at the Seven Figure Agency Intensive in Miami, Florida Sandy Wardenburg Waggett presents her AI-powered client dashboard concept during the Ninja Hacks competition

Award recognizes an AI-powered client dashboard concept that improves communication and transparency between agencies and their clients

The goal is to make it easier for clients to stay informed and engaged throughout their marketing journey.” — Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, Founder, MSW Interactive Designs

LAKE OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Wardenburg Waggett, founder of MSW Interactive Designs LLC , received the Ninja Hack Award at the Seven Figure Agency Intensive, held July 21-22, 2026, in Miami, Florida, for presenting an AI-powered client dashboard designed to improve communication and transparency between marketing agencies and their clients.The Ninja Hack Award recognizes the top innovation presented during the conference's Ninja Hacks competition, in which agency owners from across the country share practical solutions for improving business operations and the client experience. Wardenburg Waggett's winning concept was selected from entries presented before more than 300 agency owners attending the event.An AI-powered client dashboard is a single online hub that uses artificial intelligence to gather and present a client's project progress, marketing activity, and key performance data in real time. Wardenburg Waggett's concept turns the standard monthly marketing report into an always-on intelligence center, giving business owners a clear view of what their agency is doing and the results being generated at any moment.“This idea came from listening to clients and understanding where communication can be even better,” said Wardenburg Waggett. “The goal is to make it easier for clients to stay informed and engaged throughout their marketing journey. When clients can see progress and performance in one place, trust grows and better decisions get made faster.”The award adds to a series of milestones for MSW Interactive Designs, which has spent more than 27 years helping small businesses grow through strategic websites, search engine optimization, and marketing systems. The Lake Ozark, Missouri-based agency has expanded its focus in recent years to include AI SEO, custom GPT development, AI consulting , and marketing automation, applying artificial intelligence to improve client service and internal operations.Wardenburg Waggett, an author and national speaker on AI and digital marketing, said the dashboard concept will be developed for use across the agency's client base as part of its performance marketing programs More information about the agency's services is available at mswinteractivedesigns.com.About MSW Interactive DesignsMSW Interactive Designs LLC is a Missouri-based digital marketing agency founded in 1999 by Sandy Wardenburg Waggett. The agency provides website design and development, SEO and AI SEO, digital advertising, branding, content marketing, marketing automation, and custom AI solutions to businesses across multiple industries throughout the United States. Learn more at https://mswinteractivedesigns.com

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