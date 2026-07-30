RadioCult Breaks Down the Cost of Running an Online Radio Station in 2026

The RadioCult homepage, where broadcasters can start a 24/7 online radio station with scheduling, live and automated broadcasting, and unlimited concurrent listeners. RadioCult's live player showing an on-air show, the upcoming schedule, and stream quality, alongside a five-star review from Oroko Radio. RadioCult's four hosting plans, from Starter at $33 per month to Business at $163 per month, each with unlimited concurrent listeners and a 7-day free trial.

RadioCult breaks down the real cost of running an online radio station in 2026, from hosting and equipment to licensing, with plans starting at $33 a month.

The biggest surprise for new broadcasters is not the hosting bill. It is music licensing. Once you plan for all three costs, hosting, equipment, and licensing, a station is actually very affordable.” — A RadioCult spokesperson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the first questions anyone considering their own station asks is a practical one: how much does it actually cost? RadioCult, an online radio hosting platform built for multi-presenter stations, has broken down the real cost to run an online radio station in 2026, covering hosting, equipment, and music licensing so new broadcasters can plan a realistic budget.The short answer, according to RadioCult's cost guide, is that a typical online radio station runs around $65 per month once hosting and licensing are combined, plus a one-time equipment outlay of roughly $400. Costs scale with ambition: a hobby station can start for very little, while a professional, always-on station will spend more on storage, bandwidth, and licensing.Hosting is the most predictable cost. RadioCult's plans start at $33 per month for the Starter tier and run up to $163 per month for larger stations, and every plan includes unlimited concurrent listeners, so the price does not rise as a station's audience grows. Plans can be tried for seven days before billing begins, and yearly billing is priced at ten months rather than twelve.Equipment is a smaller, mostly one-time expense. The guide notes that a basic setup can cost under $100 for broadcasters who already own a computer, while a professional setup with a quality microphone, headphones, and a mixer typically runs $300 to $600.Music licensing is the cost most first-time broadcasters underestimate. Stations that play copyrighted music owe royalties to the relevant collecting societies, and rates depend on the type of station. In the United States, the guide points out, a commercial webcaster faces an annual minimum of around $1,000 per channel, while noncommercial and educational stations pay considerably less. Planning for this early keeps a new station on solid financial footing."The biggest surprise for new broadcasters is rarely the hosting bill," said a RadioCult spokesperson. "It is usually music licensing. Once you plan for all three costs, hosting, equipment, and licensing, running a professional station is far more affordable than most people expect."RadioCult's plans are tiered by storage, bandwidth, and users, and each includes unlimited concurrent listeners, scheduling, media management, live and automated broadcasting, and mobile app access. The platform is built for independent and community stations that work with multiple presenters, rather than solo hobbyists.RadioCult's guide notes that, with hosting, equipment, and licensing accounted for, most stations can budget their first year in advance. The full cost guide and current plans are available on the RadioCult website.About RadioCultRadioCult is an online radio hosting platform built for independent and community stations that broadcast 24/7 with multiple presenters. It combines live and automated broadcasting, radio-native scheduling, station and artist management, and unlimited concurrent listeners in one platform, with fast human support and pricing that starts at $33 per month. Learn more at https://www.radiocult.fm

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