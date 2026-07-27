Butterfli Launches 'Mari,' an AI Agent Simplifying Transportation for People with Disabilities and Mobility Challenges

Mari will provide information about Butterfli’s services, program eligibility, service areas and Access for All codes before adding web and voice ride booking

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butterfli Technologies, Inc., a Los Angeles-based accessible mobility company, today announced the upcoming launch of Mari, a new AI-powered rider assistant created to help people with disabilities, older adults and individuals with mobility challenges access information about the transportation services available to them.Mari—short for Mariposa, the Spanish word for butterfly—will launch in phases as part of Butterfli’s ongoing commitment to providing riders with convenient, personalized ways to learn about and access its transportation services.The first phase will launch Tuesday, July 28, at www.gobutterfli.com . Mari will initially serve as Butterfli’s AI chat agent, providing visitors with immediate assistance and information about:• Butterfli’s accessible transportation services• Eligibility for specific transportation programs available through Butterfli• Available service areas• Access for All promotional codes• Assistance in 12 languages, including Spanish, Italian and French• How to begin using Butterfli“Transportation access often starts with a simple question: Do I qualify for a particular program, is service available in my area, and how do I get started?” said Delilah Lanoix, CEO and Co-Founder of Butterfli Technologies. “Mari is designed to give riders clear answers immediately, then grow into a complete booking experience across chat and voice. Our goal is to make accessing transportation easier at every step.”Butterfli’s transportation service is available to everyone, with no general eligibility requirements. Eligibility requirements apply only to specific transportation programs available through Butterfli. Mari will help visitors understand the requirements for those programs, where applicable, as well as provide information about Butterfli’s services, service areas and Access for All promotional codes.Mari currently supports 12 languages, including Spanish, Italian and French, allowing more riders and families to receive information in the language they are most comfortable using. This multilingual capability reflects Butterfli’s commitment to serving the diverse communities that rely on accessible transportation.Unlike a traditional scripted chatbot, Mari is being developed as an AI agent capable of progressing from answering questions to taking actions on behalf of riders. As the rollout advances, Mari will help users complete increasingly sophisticated tasks through a more natural and personalized interaction.Phase 2 is targeted for late August and is expected to allow riders to book rides directly through Mari on the Butterfli website. Later this year, Butterfli plans to introduce Mari Voice, enabling riders to call Mari and book transportation by phone. Exact launch dates for the web-booking and voice-booking features will be announced as they are confirmed.Offering both chat and voice access is an important part of Butterfli’s approach. The company recognizes that riders have different abilities, preferences and levels of comfort with technology. Mari is therefore being developed to provide multiple ways for people to receive assistance and arrange the transportation they need.Mari represents the latest advancement in Butterfli’s proprietary technology platform, which connects riders with a network of transportation providers offering on-demand and scheduled services, including wheelchair-accessible vehicle transportation. The technology supports Butterfli’s larger mission of helping ensure that a lack of accessible transportation does not prevent people from reaching healthcare appointments, employment, community programs, family activities and other essential destinations.About Butterfli Technologies, Inc.Butterfli Technologies, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based mobility technology company transforming the landscape of accessible transportation through innovation, compassion and connectivity. Powered by its proprietary SaaS platform, Butterfli delivers both on-demand and scheduled transportation solutions, including wheelchair-accessible vehicle services, by seamlessly connecting riders with a network of transportation providers. The company serves municipalities, healthcare organizations, nonprofits and individuals seeking dependable and accessible mobility solutions.Butterfli was named one of Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s 2025 Most Fundable Companies, and CEO and Co-Founder Delilah Lanoix was honored as Innovator of the Year at the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2026 Women’s Leadership Awards. For more information, visit www.gobutterfli.com

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