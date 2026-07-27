State Auditor James Brown Informs Montanans About Fraud Warning Signs, Resources as Part of State Elder Justice Summit

July 27, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — State Auditor James Brown delivered a presentation on elder fraud and abuse as part of the Montana Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Summit, held in Kalispell on July 22. Older Montanans are frequently targeted by perpetrators of financial abuse and fraud schemes. That’s why Auditor Brown has made public outreach and education – specifically to seniors – a top priority of his administration. From 2020 to 2024, the number of older adults who reported losses of $100,000 or more in a fraud scheme increased nearly sevenfold, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Fraudsters and scammers often target older Montanans because of their larger savings and retirement account balances, as well as their increased vulnerability due to social isolation, health issues, or unfamiliarity with emerging technologies like AI and cryptocurrency. At the Elder Justice Summit, Auditor Brown reported that senior-targeted scams are often successful because the perpetrators manipulate emotions and create a sense of urgency to act on the part of the victim. Auditor Brown shared that the agency’s Securities Division has received 54 fraud complaints so far in 2026, three-quarters of which concerned victims over the age of 60. Auditor Brown urged Montanans to be on the lookout for signs of a scam, including perpetrators: – Pretending to be a trustworthy official or friend;

– Offering to solve a problem or provide a prize;

– Pressuring victims to act immediately;

– Requesting payment in unusual ways (e.g. gift cards or cryptocurrency). Auditor Brown also advised summit attendees about the most common types of elder fraud: – Romance scams | Perpetrator develops a fake romantic relationship with the victim, often preying on people who are lonely or isolated

– Grandparent scams | Perpetrator poses as the victim’s grandchild or another loved one, requesting money for medical bills, legal services, or other urgent needs

– Tech Support scams | Fake pop-up ads, calls, or text messages inform the intended victim of a problem with their computer or cellphone, connecting them to a perpetrator who requests payment to “fix” their device “The best way to stop scams is to know how to spot scams. Victims should report scams and seek assistance from us or another law enforcement agency, because fraud only flourishes in the dark,” Auditor Brown said. “It is my mission to make sure every Montanan, especially the seniors in our state, have the knowledge and resources they need to stay safe from scammers.” On a positive note, Auditor Brown reported that his office, in partnership with Montana financial institutions, has stopped more than $2 million in fraud-related losses for 16 Montanans so far this year. All but one of these cases involved a person over the age of 60 who had been tricked into attempting to send money to a fraudster. Additionally, Auditor Brown’s office connects victims to Montana’s security fraud restitution fund. The fund provides up to $50,000 to help victims of fraud recover their losses and stabilize their finances. In the first quarter of 2026, the fund provided $55,786 in restitution to Montanans harmed by fraud. To learn more about Auditor Brown’s fraud prevention and prosecution efforts, Montanans can sign up for the CSI newsletter and review advisories at https://csimt.gov. Victims of a scam or fraud, as well as their advocates, can reach out to the agency for assistance at 406-444-2040. ### 840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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