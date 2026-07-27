WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance coordination to protect maritime workers in Northwest Oregon.

July 27, 2026

US Department of Labor, US Coast Guard sign Memorandum of Understanding to enhance maritime safety in Northwest Oregon

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance coordination to protect maritime workers in Northwest Oregon.

The five-year memorandum formalizes how the agencies share information, train personnel, and support joint inspections while maintaining the existing legal authority of both organizations.

Under the agreement, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River will designate a primary point of contact to improve case coordination and communication across divisions; host onsite engagements for OSHA staff; and participate in joint inspections when permitted under the Coast Guard policy, as well as other governing documents.

OSHA's Portland area office will provide hazard-specific training, technical assistance, and annual safety support for Sector facilities without conducting enforcement during those visits. The Portland office will also attend joint enforcement inspections when appropriate and refer conditions that fall under Coast Guard jurisdiction.

Together, the agencies will conduct in person and online cross-training on investigative practices, marine casualty work, vessel inspections, and other topics essential to strengthening maritime safety throughout the region.

Learn more about OSHA and its resources and solutions to help workers and employers identify, reduce and eliminate maritime-related hazards.