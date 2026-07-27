InjectCo Plano Announces Relocation to Modern New Clinic Near Parker Road and Parkwood Boulevard

InjectCo

Plano West graduate and new owner brings the aesthetic injectables clinic to a modern, more convenient location serving the Plano community.

This new location lets us offer our patients a more modern, convenient experience, while still delivering the same personalized care they've come to expect from InjectCo.” — Kiara DeWitt, RN

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InjectCo Plano, a trusted provider of aesthetic injectable treatments, today announced it is relocating to a brand-new clinic located near the intersection of Parker Road and Parkwood Boulevard, just minutes from Plano West Senior High School. The move marks an exciting new chapter for the practice under the leadership of its new owner, a Plano West graduate who recently acquired the clinic.The new location offers a modern, upgraded space designed to enhance the patient experience, with easier access and a more convenient setting for the local community. The relocation reflects InjectCo Plano 's continued commitment to providing high-quality aesthetic services in a comfortable, welcoming environment."Aesthetics is about helping people feel confident and comfortable in their own skin, and that starts with the space we welcome them into," said Kiara DeWitt, RN, owner of InjectCo Plano.The new clinic will offer the same trusted range of aesthetic injectable services patients have come to expect, now in a space built to better serve them.About InjectCoInjectCo is a nurse-led medical aesthetics company with locations across Texas, including Plano, Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Colleyville, Waxahachie, Argyle, Cleburne, and The Woodlands. The company offers a full range of injectable and aesthetic services, including Botox, dermal fillers, lip filler, facial balancing, medical weight loss, laser treatments, and skincare, all delivered by licensed nurse injectors under physician oversight. InjectCo is known for combining big-city expertise with personalized, community-focused care at every location.

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