IAM Union: Fight Forced Labor, Strengthen the U.S.-Canada Partnership

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2026 – Brian Bryant, International President of the 600,000-member IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) released the following statement after the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced new Section 301 trade actions aimed at addressing forced labor in global supply chains:

“Forced labor has no place in the global economy. Companies and countries that profit from exploitation should not be rewarded with access to the U.S. market at the expense of workers who play by the rules.

“The IAM Union supports strong trade enforcement that defends human rights, protects good-paying jobs and prevents unfair trade practices from undermining American and Canadian manufacturing. When foreign governments allow forced labor to persist in their supply chains, they create an artificial cost advantage that hurts workers everywhere.

“Trade enforcement is most effective when it is focused on changing the behavior of the worst offenders while strengthening partnerships with nations that share our commitment to higher labor standards and fair competition.

“That is why we are deeply troubled to see Canada, which shares the United States’ commitment to ban goods manufactured with forced labor, included in these actions. The IAM Union proudly represents workers in both the United States and Canada, and our members build products together every day through one of the most integrated manufacturing relationships in the world. As this policy moves forward, we encourage the administration to work with Canada to preserve the strong economic and labor partnership that has benefited workers on both sides of the border for generations.”

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) represents approximately 600,000 active and retired members in aerospace, defense, airlines, shipbuilding, rail, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries across North America.

The post IAM Union: Fight Forced Labor, Strengthen the U.S.-Canada Partnership appeared first on IAM Union.

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