UPDATED: Senate HELP Committee to Vote on Bills Expanding Opportunities for Americans to Succeed, Nominations for ASPR, CDC, DOL

WASHINGTON – On Thursday, July 30, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on bills to increase Americans’ educational opportunities and give them more tools to secure a strong retirement. The Committee will also vote the nominations for Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.

The bills and nominations under consideration include:

Special Education Administration Protection Act

To prohibit the transfer of certain offices and functions of the Department of Education to other Federal agencies, and for other purposes.

College Transparency Act

21 st Century Dyslexia Act

Century Dyslexia Act RISE Act

State-Based Loan Awareness Act

READ Act

Emergency Savings Enhancement Act

Railroad Retirement Board Stability Act

Health Information Privacy Reform Act

Nomination of Erica Schwartz to be Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Nomination of Sean Kaufman to be Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, Department of Health and Human Services

Nomination of Keith Sonderling to be Secretary of Labor

Date: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Time: 9:45 AM ET/ 8:45 AM CT

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Click here to watch live.

If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.

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For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.