Columbus County Board of Elections — Board Meeting Rescheduled
COLUMBUS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS
2586 James B. White Hwy N, Bldg B, Whiteville, NC 28472
(910) 640-6609 | Email: [email protected]
PUBLIC NOTICE
Columbus County Board of Elections — Board Meeting Rescheduled
From: August 10, 2026 @ 5:00 P.M.
To: August 17, 2026 @ 5:00 P.M.
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