COLUMBUS COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS

2586 James B. White Hwy N, Bldg B, Whiteville, NC 28472

(910) 640-6609 | Email: [email protected] PUBLIC NOTICE Columbus County Board of Elections — Board Meeting Rescheduled From: August 10, 2026 @ 5:00 P.M.

To: August 17, 2026 @ 5:00 P.M.

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