Roberts & Ryan Leads Historic IPO for IMC Rare Earths

About

Roberts & Ryan is America’s first Service Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVO) broker dealer. The company was established in 1987 in the state of California by its founder, a Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient, with a focus on municipal debt trading. The founder, along with a contingent of advocates for veterans based in California, were instrumental in the passage of the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Act of 1999, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton. In 2017, a group of military veterans and experienced Wall Street professionals, including several who carry the service-disabled status, acquired majority interest and control of the company, with the goal of building a top-tier institutional broker dealer. This new group brings industry expertise and unique insight, enhancing the capabilities of the firm. We combine cutting edge financial technology with experienced human capital to bring unique and forward-thinking services to the financial marketplace. The result is a robust institutional financial service provider and a solution for supplier diversity goals. Our ethos is a commitment to service. It begins with our dedication to providing exceptional customer service and extends to our pledge to support the nation and the veteran community. Our Services include: Institutional Equity Agency Trading Equity Capital Markets Debt Capital Markets Public Finance Private Placement Corporate Access