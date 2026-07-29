Roberts & Ryan Leads Historic IPO for IMC Rare Earths
Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned investment bank serves as lead-left bookrunning manager for strategically important critical-minerals offeringNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roberts & Ryan, Inc., America’s first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned institutional broker-dealer, announced today that it served as lead-left bookrunning manager and representative of the underwriters for the initial public offering of IMC Rare Earths Ltd (“IMC”).
To Roberts & Ryan’s knowledge, the offering represents the first initial public offering led by a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned broker-dealer and the first U.S. IPO led-left by a diversity-designated investment bank.
The offering consisted of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $20 million before underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. IMC’s ordinary shares began trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “IMC” on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.
Roberts & Ryan was selected based on its equity capital markets, institutional equity sales and trading and public-offering execution capabilities, as well as its understanding of the geopolitical and national-security issues affecting global critical-minerals supply chains.
The firm’s perspective is supported by an advisory network that includes retired generals and admirals from the United States Armed Forces and other senior leaders with experience in national security, defense, logistics and strategic supply chains.
“It is an honor to lead this historic IPO for IMC,” said Edward D’Alessandro, Chief Executive Officer of Roberts & Ryan. “IMC is pursuing a project that could become an important source of critical rare earth elements for the United States and its allies. Roberts & Ryan prides itself on being an institutional-quality broker-dealer with the experience, distribution platform and capital markets capabilities necessary to lead complex public offerings.”
“This transaction demonstrates that a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned investment bank can do more than participate in an underwriting syndicate,” D’Alessandro continued. “We can lead the offering, manage the process, engage institutional investors and deliver the execution expected from a leading equity capital markets firm.”
IMC is developing the Itarantim Project, an ionic adsorption clay rare earth project located in Brazil. IMC believes the project has the potential to become one of the largest sources outside China and Myanmar of dysprosium and terbium, commonly referred to as DyTb, and neodymium and praseodymium, commonly referred to as NdPr. These elements are essential to high-performance permanent magnets used in advanced defense systems, drones, robotics, electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, semiconductors and other strategic technologies.
IMC intends to position the Itarantim Project as a potential supplier to U.S. and allied commercial, governmental and defense-related supply chains. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to advance exploration, metallurgical testing, technical studies, permitting and development activities, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.
The relationship between IMC and Roberts & Ryan was brought together by Robert D. Giannattasio, a partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP who has longstanding relationships with both organizations. Gibson Dunn served as counsel to IMC in connection with the offering.
About Roberts & Ryan
Roberts & Ryan, Inc. is America's first Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned (SDVO) broker-dealer. Founded in 1987 by a United States Marine Corps Vietnam combat veteran and Purple Heart recipient, the firm maintains an active trading presence on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and provides execution services across capital markets, equities, and fixed-income products.
With over $2.5 million in committed donations, Roberts & Ryan is active in donating to charitable foundations that make significant positive impacts in the lives of Veterans and their families, primarily focusing on general wellness, mental health, and career transition. To learn more, please visit the Roberts & Ryan website.
Securities are offered by Roberts & Ryan Inc., member FINRA | SIPC | MSRB | NYSE.
Offering Information
A registration statement relating to the securities sold in the offering was filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus.
Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from Roberts & Ryan, Inc., 39 Broadway, Suite 610, New York, New York 10006, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at 646-542-0043 or by email at ereid@roberts-ryan.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and no offer, solicitation or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Michael Del Priore
Roberts & Ryan, Inc.
+1 646-859-4061
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