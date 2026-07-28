Swyft Fiber Expands Service Territory with Strategic Acquisition of Fastwyre's Markets in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama

Swyft Fiber’s focus has always been to put customers first by providing dependable, high-speed connectivity. This acquisition allows us to extend that commitment to more communities.” — Jason Hunt, Swyft Fiber CEO

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swyft Fiber today announced it has acquired Fastwyre’s South Central fiber internet network with service areas in Louisiana, Texas and Alabama, a strategic investment that will expand access to high-quality, high-speed fiber broadband service in the market.The acquisition supports Swyft Fiber’s mission to bridge connectivity gaps by delivering reliable, future-ready fiber infrastructure to more homes and businesses. As Swyft Fiber integrates and upgrades the existing infrastructure, customers in the newly acquired service areas can expect enhanced network performance, increased reliability and, in some cases, faster internet speeds.“Swyft Fiber’s focus has always been to put customers first by providing dependable, high-speed connectivity,” said Jason Hunt, the Swyft Fiber CEO. “This acquisition allows us to extend that commitment to more communities while continuing to invest in the performance and resilience of our network.’Customers will not experience service interruptions during the transition and will continue to receive the same level of connectivity they rely on today, with improvements rolled out over time.Local presence, customer service and technical support will remain in place throughout the transition. Customers will receive additional information in the coming weeks regarding their service, account details and any future enhancements.For more information or to sign up for service, please visit SwyftFiber.com About Swyft Fiber:Swyft Fiber provides fiber-to-the-home broadband services in Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi. The company was founded in 2020 by the former owners of Hunt Telecommunications, who have decades of experience improving broadband access throughout Louisiana. Swyft is committed to bringing fiber and fiber-based services to more underserved households, businesses and community anchor institutions in its service areas, enhancing quality of life in hundreds of communities throughout Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. For more information about Swyft and its dedication to reliable high-speed connectivity, please visit SwyftFiber.com.

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