Beyond Sunscreen: ASEA Encourages a More Complete Approach to Summer Skin Health During UV Safety Awareness Month

Caring for your skin after sun exposure is just as important as applying adequate sunscreen.

Research highlights the role of hydration and healthy skincare habits alongside daily sun protection

Summer skincare isn’t just about avoiding a sunburn. Supporting your skin afterward is just as important.” — Hunter Dean, Senior Vice President of Research & Product Development, ASEA

PLEASANT GROVE, UT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July marks UV Safety Awareness Month, serving as an annual reminder to protect skin from harmful ultraviolet rays. While daily sunscreen remains the foundation of sun safety, ASEAis encouraging consumers to think beyond SPF by supporting their skin before and after time in the sun.In addition to increasing the risk of long-term skin damage, ultraviolet (UV) radiation is one of the leading environmental factors contributing to the visible signs of skin aging. Over time, repeated sun exposure can leave skin feeling dry, stressed, and less resilient, making hydration and consistent skincare important companions to daily sun protection “Summer skincare isn’t just about avoiding a sunburn,” said Hunter Dean, Senior Vice President of Research & Product Development at ASEA. “Repeated sun exposure can leave skin dehydrated and stressed, even when you’re diligent about sunscreen. Supporting your skin’s moisture and overall health afterward is an important part of keeping it looking and feeling its best.”For more than 15 years, ASEA has pioneered research into redox signaling technology, developing wellness and skincare products backed by scientific discovery and a commitment to helping people support healthier-looking skin.ASEA’s flagship topical skincare product, RENU28Revitalizing Redox Gel, was developed to support healthier-looking skin by working with the body’s natural cellular processes. In an independent clinical study conducted under dermatological supervision, participants who applied RENU28 twice daily for four weeks experienced measurable improvements in skin health, including:• 25.8% improvement in skin moisture• 15.2% improvement in skin elasticity• 10.1% improvement in skin smoothness (reduced skin roughness)The American Academy of Dermatology estimates that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer during their lifetime and identifies unprotected ultraviolet exposure as one of the most preventable risk factors. While no topical skincare product replaces broad-spectrum sunscreen, ASEA encourages consumers to take a comprehensive approach to summer skin health by:• Applying broad-spectrum SPF every day.• Reapplying sunscreen as directed, especially after swimming or sweating.• Seeking shade during peak UV hours.• Wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses.• Moisturizing regularly to help support healthy-looking skin.• Following a consistent skincare routine before and after sun exposure.To learn more about RENU28 or read ASEA’s latest summer skincare tips, visit ASEA’s website.ABOUT ASEAASEA, a global leader in redox technology, is pioneering cellular health products through a principles-based, direct-selling business model. ASEA offers first-to-market revolutionary redox signaling molecule products, helping your cells work together as they’re meant to do. Our redox technology supports the body’s natural cellular renewal and communication and signals the regulation of genetic pathways. ASEA redox products power the potential of your cells, body, and life to help you feel your best.* Founded in 2010, ASEA currently operates in 34 international markets. For more information about ASEAproducts or the accompanying business opportunity, visit aseaglobal.com. ASEA: We power potential™*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.