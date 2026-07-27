New York State Black Arts and Cultural Festival Returns to the Em...

Albany, N.Y. — New York State Office of General Services (OGS) Commissioner Jeanette Moy today announced the return of the New York State Black Arts and Cultural Festival. Spanning two days on July 31 & August 1, this year’s vibrant celebration will feature a gospel night and spectacular festival finale headlined by multi-platinum R&B artist Lloyd.

“The Black Arts and Cultural Festival is an integral part of the annual Summer at the Plaza series organized by Team OGS,” Commissioner Moy said. “We are immensely proud to host an extraordinary event that fosters a profound sense of unity, heritage, and joy while honoring Black culture.”

The festival will feature special performances by Lloyd, Powerhouse Funk Band, and DJ Trifecta, the winner of the 518 DJ Battle, held at the Empire State Plaza on July 22.

Lloyd is a multi-platinum R&B singer-songwriter who topped the charts after a five-year hiatus with his 2016 EP, “Tru.” The EP was helmed by his heartfelt, RIAA Certified Platinum single of the same name, which Billboard called “the most introspective and honest material he’s ever presented.” The multitalented artist has also graced television screens with the season three premiere of TV One’s “Unsung” and the network’s original biopic, “The Bobby Debarge Story.” Now back in the studio preparing for the release, he looks forward to sharing his new project with the world.

Powerhouse Funk Band blends the timeless soul of R&B, funk, neo-soul, and jazz, creating unforgettable performances that elevate every moment. Known for packed dance floors, smooth event flow, and memorable performances, Powerhouse brings the perfect balance of elegance, energy, and reliability to every celebration.

Gospel Night, Friday, July 31, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Empire State Plaza Convention Center, hosted by the Rev. Joy Marie M. Howard of Albany’s Sweet Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, featuring an evening of inspirational musical devotion with two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominee Melvin Crispell, III, Rich Tolbert Jr., Crystal Aikin, and powerful local performances. In accordance with Empire State Plaza Convention Center ground rules, attendees are asked to adhere to the venue’s bag policy.