ICYMI: “Rats & Resumes” Highlight Opioid Lobbyist Cinde Warmington’s Disqualifying Record

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CONCORD, N.H. — Last week, the New Hampshire Republican State Committee displayed a 10-foot inflatable rat outside the State House and distributed copies of a resume highlighting Opioid Lobbyist Cinde Warmington’s decades-long record of putting the opioid industry and her own self-interest ahead of Granite States.

Coverage of the event ran on WMUR, and the display was also featured in the July 25, 2026, edition of the “State House Dome” column in the Union Leader. This follows Warmington’s resume appearing on Page A3 of the Union Leader in the paper’s July 18, 2026, edition.

Transcript: Republicans put up this 10 foot inflatable rat in front of the state house today, targeting Democratic candidate for governor Cinde Warmington. The rat, which carried a sign reading “Opioid Lobbyist Warmington”, is intended to bring more attention to her prior work at the state house, on behalf of Purdue Pharma, the makers of oxycontin two decades ago.

The resume details Warmington’s work lobbying for Purdue Pharma while promoting OxyContin as a “miracle drug” and opposing safeguards on the drug, as well as her representation of entities associated with notorious pill mill owner Michael O’Connell. It also outlines her efforts to defeat legislation benefiting O’Connell before later receiving nearly $50,000 in campaign contributions from him, along with statements from recovery advocates, law enforcement leaders, firefighters, and community members who have called her record disqualifying.

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