Governor Morrisey Announces $1.8 Million Water Infrastructure Upgrade for Follansbee and Brooke County

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced the start of a $1.8 million infrastructure project to modernize the Hooverson Heights Water Treatment Plant, strengthening the reliability of the region's water system and supporting future economic growth in Brooke County.

"Reliable infrastructure is one of the fundamentals of a strong state," said Governor Morrisey. "When families turn on the tap, they should have confidence their water system is dependable. By making these investments now, we're strengthening our communities, supporting economic growth, and addressing problems before they become emergencies."

The project will replace aging and failing filter control valves with modern automated systems, install redundant backup controls, and improve the long-term reliability of the treatment plant. The upgrades will reduce the risk of service disruptions for more than 3,200 residential, commercial, and institutional customers throughout Brooke County.

The project is funded through a $500,000 grant from the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC) and $1.321 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Before the project was approved, plant operators routinely had to manually operate failing filter control valves to keep the system functioning and avoid potential interruptions to water service. The modernization will replace obsolete equipment while improving the efficiency and reliability of the plant for years to come.

Additional improvements include replacing roofs on the Water/Wastewater Maintenance Building, Wastewater Treatment Plant Building, Raw Water Intake Building, and Raw Water Well No. 4 Building, helping protect critical infrastructure and support the long-term operation of the facility.

"Communities cannot grow without dependable infrastructure," Governor Morrisey said. "Investments like this protect families, support local employers, and ensure communities like Follansbee have the reliable water systems they need to succeed."

Engineering services are being provided by Ghosh Engineers. Construction is expected to be completed in approximately 180 days.