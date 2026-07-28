Military Reporters & Editors Extends Journalism Contest Date as Journalists Cover Iran Conflict, National Security News

Military Reporters & Editors responds to need voiced by reporters, editors, and photographers for more time to enter its annual contest.

Journalists covering the military, defense and technology, troops and veterans, homeland security or national security, or war are invited to enter. It's not too late!” — Military Reporters & Editors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Reporters & Editors is extending the deadline for its 2026 MRE Journalism Contest by eight days, to 11:59 p.m. (EDT) Monday, Aug. 3, giving journalists more time to prepare entries.

The extension comes after members of the MRE community said they needed additional time, with many newsrooms stretched thin by intensive coverage of the conflict involving Iran and other major national security developments. Great journalism deserves the chance to be recognized — and many of the journalists and editors eligible for this year's contest have spent recent weeks doing exactly what they're called to do: covering fast-moving, consequential events.

If breaking news has kept you from submitting your best work, this extension is for you. Whether you're a veteran entrant or submitting for the first time, don't miss the chance to have your work judged by your peers and recognized among the best in military journalism. MRE looks forward to celebrating the exceptional reporting our community has done this past year.

The annual MRE awards celebrate excellence in journalism that informs the public about the armed forces, defense policy, national security, veterans' issues and the impact of military affairs around the world. The contest spans five media groups: audio (including radio news and audio documentaries, podcasts and talk shows), text (breaking news, commentary, enterprise/feature and investigative reporting, divided by newsroom size), video (TV/video news and documentaries, divided by market), photography (photojournalism) and student work. Text and video categories are further divided by newsroom size or market reach, so entrants compete against outlets of a similar scale. Students may submit their entries free of charge.

Two of MRE's most prestigious honors are on the line for every entrant. All entries submitted across every category are automatically eligible for MRE's highest honor, the Joseph L. Galloway Award for Distinguished Journalism, which carries a $1,000 prize and recognizes the single most exceptional piece of reporting as chosen by an independent panel of judges. All text entries are also automatically eligible for the James Crawley Award, which comes with a $500 prize honoring the best written journalism of the year. Entrants do not need to apply separately for either award — every qualifying submission is automatically considered.

Military Reporters & Editors updated its contest categories last year to reflect today's evolving media landscape and the many ways audiences consume news, adding room for online newsletters, podcasts and other digital audio, text and video storytelling formats alongside the traditional print, broadcast and photography categories. Those categories remain in place for the 2026 competition, giving entrants a full year of familiarity with the current structure before they submit.

News journalists — broadcasters, correspondents, reporters, photographers, podcasters, videographers and independent media professionals — covering the military, defense and technology, troops and veterans, homeland security or national security, or war are encouraged to submit their best work before the new deadline. Entries can be submitted through the contest entry portal.

Complete contest rules, category descriptions, and submission and registration information are available on the independent Military Reporters & Editors contest website — mrecontest.org.

About Military Reporters & Editors

The Military Reporters & Editors mission is to advance the public understanding of the military, national security and homeland defense; represent the interests of working journalists to the government and military; ensure journalists have access to places where the U.S. military and its allies operate; and provide resources, support, and educational and networking opportunities for members, fostering excellence in journalism. MRE's membership includes reporters, editors, photographers and producers from across the country who cover defense and security issues for national, regional and local outlets, as well as independent and freelance journalists working in the same space.

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