Phoenix/Scottsdale-Based Luxury Brokerage RETSY Expands to Flagstaff as Exclusive Forest Highlands Real Estate Partner

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Arizona’s fastest-growing luxury brokerage with over $6.7B in sales in six years brings its technology-driven platform and global reach to Northern Arizona

Flagstaff has become an increasingly important part of Arizona's luxury real estate landscape, especially for buyers seeking a mountain lifestyle, privacy, and a strong sense of community.” — Chris Morrison, RETSY Founding Partner

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RETSY , the Phoenix/Scottsdale-based luxury real estate brokerage and Arizona's exclusive Forbes Global Properties affiliate, today announced its expansion to Flagstaff as the exclusive real estate partner for Forest Highlands , one of Northern Arizona's premier private residential golf communities. The move marks a major step in RETSY's continued Arizona growth while establishing a dedicated presence in one of the state's most sought-after second-home and lifestyle markets."Flagstaff has become an increasingly important part of Arizona's luxury real estate landscape, especially for buyers seeking a mountain lifestyle, privacy, and a strong sense of community," said Chris Morrison, Founding Partner of RETSY. "Becoming the exclusive real estate partner for Forest Highlands allows us to serve that demand with a highly personalized approach backed by the marketing, technology, and global exposure that define the RETSY platform."As part of the expansion, RETSY is now operating from the Forest Highlands real estate office, creating a convenient and member-focused point of contact within the community while the firm's Flagstaff office prepares to open. Forest Highlands members will gain access to a range of benefits through the partnership, including a preferential listing rate negotiated for Forest Highlands owners, quarterly market updates, private access to on-market and select off-market opportunities, and RETSY member-sponsored events.As the exclusive Arizona affiliate for Forbes Global Properties, RETSY will provide Forest Highlands sellers with unmatched exposure to a curated audience of high-net-worth buyers across a global stage of more than 60 countries. The firm's boutique model, premium marketing capabilities, and controlled exposure strategy are designed to protect home values while maximizing visibility among qualified buyers. RETSY's Forest Highlands team also includes full-time, year-round community residents, reinforcing the firm's commitment to local knowledge and on-the-ground service.The Forest Highlands Board conducted an exhaustive search of the top brokerages in Arizona before choosing RETSY as their exclusive partner."Forest Highlands is a natural fit for RETSY because it represents the kind of elevated lifestyle, architectural quality, and long-term value our clients are looking for," Morrison added. "This partnership allows us to pair local insight with national and international reach in a way that benefits both current homeowners and prospective buyers entering the community."The Flagstaff expansion builds on RETSY's rapid growth across Arizona. Since its founding in 2020, the firm has closed more than $6.7 billion in sales volume and has been recognized by RealTrends as Arizona's #1 brokerage for average sales price among firms with more than $1 billion in sales volume. RETSY also launched RETSY Reserve, its quarterly glossy luxury publication, extending the firm's multi-channel marketing strategy beyond digital distribution and giving listings additional exposure to affluent audiences.In addition to its global network, RETSY's full-service approach is built to help sellers maximize value, attract qualified buyers, control how their homes are presented, and generate demand before properties hit the MLS. That strategy is especially relevant within private luxury communities such as Forest Highlands, where discretion, brand alignment, and tailored marketing can materially influence outcomes.Forest Highlands homeowners, prospective buyers, and agents interested in learning more about RETSY's presence in the community can contact the RETSY Forest Highlands team at flagstaff@ retsy.com About RETSYFounded in 2020, RETSY is Arizona's fastest-growing high-end brokerage, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technology with the expertise of the state's most respected agents. As Arizona's exclusive Forbes Global Properties brokerage, RETSY delivers unmatched global exposure for premier properties, reaching millions of luxury buyers worldwide. With more than $1.5 billion in sales in 2025 alone across 1,131 transactions and over $6.7 billion in closed volume since its founding, RETSY pairs elite agents with advanced marketing, in-house support, and data-driven tools to deliver exceptional results for buyers and sellers across Arizona. Learn more at RETSY.com.About Forbes Global PropertiesForbes Global Properties is the exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, connecting buyers and sellers to the world's most exceptional homes through a curated network of leading local brokerages in prime property markets across the globe.

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