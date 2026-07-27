Castle Group Ranked #18 on South Florida Business Journal’s 2026 Largest Employers List

Castle team celebrating

Castle Group ranks #18 on the SFBJ's 2026 Largest Employers List, recognizing its growth, workplace culture, and commitment to excellence.

This achievement reflects the incredible commitment of our team members across every department and community we serve.” — Jordan Goldman, CEO

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Castle Group, the premier choice for community management, is proud to announce its ranking as #18 on the South Florida Business Journal ’s 2026 Largest Employers List, a recognition that highlights the company’s continued growth, strong workplace culture, and commitment to serving communities throughout South Florida. The ranking recognizes organizations with a significant local workforce and impact across Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. Castle Group was ranked #18 among South Florida’s largest employers by local workers.As one of the region’s leading community management companies, Castle Group’s success is built on the dedication, expertise, and passion of its team members. With a people-first culture centered on collaboration, professional development, and service excellence, the company continues to attract and retain top talent while delivering the highest level of support to the communities it serves.“We are honored to once again be recognized among South Florida’s largest employers,” said Jordan Goldman , CEO of Castle Group. “This achievement reflects the incredible commitment of our team members across every department and community we serve. Our people are the foundation of our success, and their dedication to delivering exceptional service continues to drive our growth and strengthen our position as a trusted leader in community management.”The recognition further reinforces Castle Group’s reputation as both an employer of choice and an industry leader. Throughout its continued expansion, the company has remained focused on creating meaningful career opportunities, investing in technology and innovation, and fostering a workplace environment where team members can thrive both professionally and personally. This commitment to employee growth and engagement has helped Castle maintain its distinctive culture while supporting hundreds of communities throughout Florida.Castle Group’s inclusion on the South Florida Business Journal’s Largest Employers List underscores the company’s broader impact on the region’s economy and workforce. By combining exceptional people, streamlined systems, and a relentless commitment to service, Castle continues to set the standard for excellence in community management while remaining focused on its mission of delivering Royal Serviceto residents, boards, and community partners.For more information about the South Florida Business Journal and its annual Largest Employers ranking, visit the publication’s website.

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