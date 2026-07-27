Free Online-Safety Programme for Ages 5 to 14 Uses No Real AI and Collects No Child Data

Safety Spotters teaches primary school pupils how to think critically about artificial intelligence through interactive detective stories set in the town of Kettlebridge. Safety Spotters Logo

A UK AI-trust specialist completes a free, curriculum-mapped online-safety toolkit for schools as the Online Safety Act takes effect.

We cannot check every piece of content for children, but we can help them build one habit early: pause and check before you believe.” — Sotiris Spyrou, author and founder of Verity AI

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A free online-safety and AI-awareness programme for children aged 5 to 14 is now complete across all three key stages, its publisher has confirmed. Safety Spotters , the children's imprint of UK AI-trust consultancy Verity AI, has finished a set of free classroom resources , available at safetyspotters.com/resources, spanning ages 5 to 7, 7 to 11 and 11 to 14. Everything is free for any teacher, school or family to download and share.The programme lands as the child-protection duties of the Online Safety Act take effect, and as AI-enabled deception, including deepfake images, voice-cloning fraud and convincing scam messages, becomes cheaper and more common. Much of the online-safety material in schools predates this shift, leaving teachers to explain risks that did not exist when it was written.The toolkit includes printable lesson plans, classroom posters, assembly scripts and browser-based activities, organised by age group from Key Stage 1 to Key Stage 3 and mapped to the online-safety strands of the curricula in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. All of it is released under a Creative Commons licence, so schools can download, print, adapt and share it freely.Unusually for a children's product about AI, the programme contains no real AI and collects no data from children. There are no accounts, no logins, no tracking and no chatbots. Safety Spotters describes this as a deliberate safeguarding choice: children can learn how AI-generated deception works, and how to question what they see and hear, without being exposed to live AI systems or handing over personal information to do so. As schools weigh the data practices of education technology suppliers, the materials run in a standard browser with nothing gathered.For teachers and families who want to go further, there is also a set of Safety Spotters story books for ages 5 to 14 covering the same themes, available on Amazon. The free toolkit works entirely on its own and does not depend on the books.Sotiris Spyrou, author of the Safety Spotters series and founder of Verity AI, said: "A child now has to reckon with a familiar voice on the phone, or a video of someone they trust, that may not be real. We cannot check every piece of content for them, but we can help them build one habit early: pause and check before you believe. We made it free, and we kept real AI and data collection out of it, because a resource about trust should be one that a school can trust without reading the small print."Notes to editors: Safety Spotters covers three age bands: Key Stage 1 (5 to 7), Key Stage 2 (7 to 11) and Key Stage 3 (11 to 14). The classroom resources are free, released under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike licence, and can be printed, adapted and shared for non-commercial educational use. They run in a standard web browser or as printables, with no accounts, no logins, no tracking and no data collected from children, and contain no live AI. The accompanying story books are available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback. Safety Spotters is a children's imprint of Verity AI, a UK consultancy working on AI trust and safety.

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