Libertas Funding Appoints Sharlene Carnegie as Chief Technology Officer

Transformative technology leader joins Libertas to lead technology and engineering at one of the nation's fastest-growing private credit providers

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Libertas Funding, a leading private credit provider serving small and middle-market businesses across the United States, today announced the appointment of Sharlene Carnegie as Chief Technology Officer. Reporting to Chief Operating Officer Ralph Scannell, Jr., Carnegie will lead the firm's technology organization, including engineering, product, platform, infrastructure, information technology, cybersecurity, and technology strategy, as Libertas continues to scale its technology platform to match the pace of its business.

Carnegie brings more than two decades of experience leading global engineering organizations and building technology platforms across financial services and other complex, highly regulated industries. She joins Libertas from Medidata Solutions, a Dassault Systèmes company, where she served as Senior Vice President, Head of Platform and acting Chief Technology Officer. Earlier in her career, she served as Chief Technology Officer at Graham Capital Management and held senior technology leadership roles at Northwestern Mutual and UBS. Across these roles, she built and led global engineering teams and delivered high-performing platforms that supported growth and scale in demanding, fast-moving environments.

"Libertas has built its reputation on speed, answering in hours where traditional lenders take weeks, and our technology has to match the pace of the business it powers," said John Paradisi, Chief Executive Officer of Libertas Funding. "Sharlene is a proven leader who knows how to build disciplined, high-performing engineering organizations that deliver with both speed and reliability. Her leadership will help ensure our technology continues to keep pace with our growth."

As Chief Technology Officer, Carnegie will lead Libertas's technology organization and set the firm's technology strategy, with a focus on building scalable, reliable, and secure platforms that support the firm's continued growth. She joins Libertas during a period of rapid expansion, following the milestone of five billion dollars in total funding issued, with the most recent billion added over a period of ten months.

"What drew me to Libertas is a business defined by speed and discipline, and a clear commitment to building technology that can support that pace as the firm grows," said Carnegie. "In a business that moves money, quality is the foundation of speed, not a trade against it. I am looking forward to partnering with Ralph and the team to build a technology organization that delivers reliably and scales with the business."

Carnegie holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, with a minor in Mathematics, from Iona University.

About Libertas Funding

Libertas Funding, LLC is a leading provider of capital to small and middle-market businesses. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Greenwich, CT, Libertas has deployed billions in growth capital by combining institutional-grade execution with a partnership-first approach.

Learn more at libertasfunding.com.

Term Loans are issued by WebBank and serviced by Libertas pursuant to our partnership with the Bank.

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