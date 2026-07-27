Huntington County Emergency Management Welcomes Thomas Fuller as Emergency Management Director

Thomas Fuller and Robert Jeffers, currently the Deputy Director and Director for Huntington County Emergency Management, are seen front center in a group photo at the Huntington County Courthouse.

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Huntington County Emergency Management is pleased to announce that Thomas Fuller has been appointed as the county’s new Emergency Management Director, effective August 8, 2026.

Fuller was appointed by the Huntington County Commissioners and will succeed longtime Emergency Management Director Robert “Bob” Jeffers, who is retiring after years of dedicated service to Huntington County.

Since joining Huntington County Emergency Management in 2023 as Deputy Director, Fuller has worked alongside local, state, and federal partners to strengthen the county’s emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation efforts. During his tenure, he has helped coordinate emergency planning, disaster response and recovery operations, grant-funded projects, public preparedness initiatives, and partnerships with first responders, public safety agencies, volunteer organizations, and community stakeholders.

Fuller earned a Bachelor of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management from American Public University and is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management. He holds the Professional Emergency Manager (PEM) designation through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and has completed numerous FEMA and emergency management training programs.

As Emergency Management Director, Fuller will oversee county emergency preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery, public information, emergency planning, grant administration, training initiatives, and coordination with local, state, and federal agencies to help ensure Huntington County remains prepared for emergencies and disasters.

“Thomas has been very active in our community over the past three years and has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to emergency management and public service,” said Robert Jeffers, retiring Emergency Management Director. “He is well educated, dedicated to this profession, and has been a pleasure to work with. I have every confidence that he will do an outstanding job leading Huntington County Emergency Management.”

Huntington County Emergency Management remains committed to protecting lives and property through preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery while continuing to build strong partnerships that enhance the safety and resilience of our community.