Attention North Providence Voters: North Providence Midterm Primary and General Election Information

Town of North Providence

Wednesday, September 9, 2026 – Primary Midterm Election

Tuesday, November 3, 2026 – General Midterm Election

Attention North Providence Voters:

The North Providence Midterm Primary and General Election Dates will be:

In Person Midterm Primary Election will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2026

In Person Midterm General Election will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Click Here For a List of Combined Polling Locations (.pdf)

IMPORTANT DATES FOR THE NORTH PROVIDENCE MIDTERM IN PERSON PRIMARY ELECTION

WHICH WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 9, 2026

The deadline to register to vote or change your party affiliation for the September 9 Primary is MONDAY AUGUST 10, 2026

There will be voter registration forms and a drop box available at the

North Providence Public Safety Complex

1835 Mineral Spring Ave.

North Providence RI 02904

for North Providence residents FROM 8:30 P.M TO 4:00 P.M.

The mail ballot application deadline is Wednesday August 19, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. If you wish to vote by mail ballot you must complete an application and submit it to the Board of Canvassers by the deadline.,

Click here for a mail ballot app- for the Midterm Primary and General Election (.pdf)

You may also apply online at vote.sos.ri.gov.

The Drop Box for the Town of North Providence will be open starting on Wednesday August 5, 2026 to receive completed mail ballots in their oath and/or mailing envelopes and to receive mail ballot application and voter registrations prior to their deadlines for receipt.

The North Providence mail ballot drop box is located in the parking lot in the rear of Town Hall located directly in front of the handicap parking spot.

Reminder- Any completed Rhode Island mail ballot may be placed in any official state Board of Elations mail ballot drop box, Statewide, no later than 8pm on election night, Wednesday September 9, 2026 Mail ballots may also be returned during normal business hours in the Board of Canvassers Office Room G-13 at North Providence Town Hall.

The early voting period begins on Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 8:30 a.m.

Early voting will take place at North Providence Town Hall, 2000 Smith Street, North Providence RI, 02904 on the Ground level in the Assembly RM (G-19) Handicap parking is located in the rear of town hall. Voting will take place during normal business hours. There will be no Early Voting September 7, 2026 (Town Hall will be Closed for Labor Day.)

Early voting ends at 4:00 p.m. on September 8, 2026, 4 p.m. For more information, visit vote.sos.ri.gov or call our office at (401) 232-0900 Ext. 1230

North Providence Board of Canvassers