MUSICK, PEELER & GARRETT NAMED IN "BEST PLACES TO WORK IN ORANGE COUNTY"

Steve Elie Adam Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that the firm has been recognized as one of the "2026 Best Places to Work in Orange County" by the Orange County Business Journal in a special feature. The prestigious annual ranking honors exceptional employers that prioritize workplace culture, professional development and employee satisfaction. This is the fourth consecutive year that the firm’s Orange County office has been recognized for this honor.“Creating an environment where our attorneys and legal staff feel supported, valued and empowered is integral to who we are as a firm,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie . “Being recognized by our own team members makes this honor especially meaningful.""The annual ranking is the culmination of months of surveys conducted among workers and management at hundreds of Orange County employers," shares the publication. "The report recognizes 91 employers that have earned high marks from the people who know them best—their employees.""This recognition reflects the collaborative culture we've worked hard to build in our Orange County office and across the firm," said Orange County Office Managing Partner Adam Johnson . "We believe that when people are given opportunities to grow, encouraged to support one another, and empowered to do their best work, it creates a stronger experience not only for our attorneys and staff, but also for the clients we serve every day."With a long-standing reputation for legal excellence, Musick Peeler emphasizes work-life balance, continuous professional learning, and a supportive, team-oriented atmosphere across its bi-coastal offices.In addition to its dedication to providing a supportive environment for its employees, Musick Peeler’s commitment to exceptional client service has earned widespread acclaim, many of its attorneys are regularly honored by Super Lawyers, Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, Benchmark Litigation and Martindale-Hubbell, where they have achieved the highest AVratings for ethics and legal skill. Beyond the legal field, Musick Peeler lawyers are active community leaders, elected officials, and educators, reflecting a deep commitment to public service and thought leadership.

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