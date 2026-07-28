Sip Sustainably: Napa Green Unveils Exclusive August Wine Tasting Passport

Cheers to Climate Smart Wine Tasting Passport Map

Get access to 15 Certified Sustainable Napa Valley Winery Tasting Experiences with the Cheers to Climate Smart Wine Tasting Passport.

The passport gives people an opportunity to not only support wineries with leading practices, but experience first-hand the difference that sustainability makes. The proof is in the glass.” — Marisa Taylor, Winery Program Manager

NAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sip your way through the end of summer with the Cheers to Climate Smart Wine Passport- your invitation to explore 15 Napa Green Certified wineries across the legendary Napa Valley.Napa Green, a community-based climate action nonprofit that provides a comprehensive sustainability certification program for vineyards and wineries in Napa Valley, launches a limited-time passport for guests to experience the difference sustainability makes in wine tasting. Presale tickets are $74 per person and unlock more than $500 in value — the Passport pays for itself in just 3 to 4 winery visits.Your passport unlocks exclusive tasting experiences at all 15 participating wineries, available throughout the entire month of August.This is more than a wine tasting pass — it’s a chance to support wineries committed to sustainability, climate-smart farming, and protecting Napa Valley for future generations.$15 from each Passport purchase goes directly towards regenerative programs that teach growers and future generations how to restore soil health, conserve water, increase biodiversity, and strengthen our community. Every glass gives back!“The passport gives people an opportunity to not only support wineries with leading practices, but experience first-hand the difference that sustainability makes. The proof is in the glass.” Marisa Taylor, Winery Program Manager.Enjoy an elevated tasting experience on the stunning outdoor patio at Whitehall Lane, where you can enjoy a 2-for-1 Elevated Cabernet Flight featuring five exceptional Napa Valley Cabernets, and discover the nuances of each distinctive vineyard and how they shape the unique characteristics of each wine paired with a cheese accompaniment. Or visit Beringer Vineyards, the oldest continuously operating winery in the Napa Valley, founded in 1876, where you can enjoy 50% off the Discover Beringer Outdoor Experience, a tasting of two wines from a specially curated menu in the picturesque surroundings of the historic property.With exclusive offers including 2-for-1 tastings and discounts from renowned Napa Valley Wineries: Beaulieu Vineyard, Bella Union Winery, Bennett Lane Winery, Beringer Vineyards, Cakebread Cellars, Chimney Rock Winery, Etude Wines, Grgich Hills Estate, Jessup Cellars, Pine Ridge Vineyards, Raymond Vineyards, Rutherford Hill Winery, Sterling Vineyards, V. Sattui Winery and Whitehall Lane Winery there’s something new for everyone to explore.“Many travelers seek destinations that are rooted in sustainability and want to support businesses whose mission includes stewardship and social equity,” notes Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley. “This Passport pairs our famous Napa Valley hospitality with the opportunity to learn how Napa Valley vineyards and wineries are committed to sustainable winegrowing to protect our land and environment.”Get your Cheers to Climate Smart Wines Passport through CellarPass today to explore world-class wines, discover new favorite wineries, and experience the beauty of Napa Valley while supporting a more sustainable future for wine country.

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