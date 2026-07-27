Unrivaled Marketing Launches Unrivaled Access, a Real-Time Client Portal

Unrivaled Access brings placements, reports, tasks, invoices and estimates into one client portal. Inside the Marketplace, clients browse vetted publishing sites and order backlinks, brand features, press releases, interviews and brand mentions. The portal home shows only the modules a client's services unlock, from Opportunities and Tasks to Finance, Credentials and Deliverables.

A Brampton agency gives clients a live view of invoices, reports, and campaigns, plus a Marketplace of publishing sites for recurring SEO clients.

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unrivaled Marketing, a Brampton-based digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of Unrivaled Access, a real-time client portal that gives businesses a single place to follow every part of their engagement with the agency. Instead of waiting on a monthly PDF or an email thread, clients can now log in and see their invoices, reports, and campaign progress as the work happens.

Unrivaled Access is included with every engagement, for new and existing clients alike. An account is created the moment there is work in play, even if it begins with a single invoice, and what a client sees inside is scoped to the services they are enrolled in. The portal grows with the relationship rather than overwhelming clients on day one.

"Most agencies keep clients in the dark and hand over a report once a month," said EJ Avis, Founder of Unrivaled Marketing. "We built the opposite. Our clients shouldn't have to take our word for the work. They should be able to watch it happen. Unrivaled Access makes that transparency the default."

One hub for the whole engagement

Unrivaled Access brings the pieces of a marketing engagement into one place:

Invoicing and payments for every client. View and pay invoices and estimates online, download invoice PDFs, and keep a full billing history in one place.

Reports and deliverables for service clients. SEO reports, site audits, and monthly work summaries, published straight to the portal in plain language.

Tasks and progress for service clients. Live task boards clients can follow and comment on, so the work in motion is never a mystery.

Secure credentials granted as needed, so logins are shared safely between teams instead of over email.

A Marketplace of publishing sites for SEO clients

For recurring SEO clients, Unrivaled Access opens up something most local agencies do not offer. Its Marketplace is a catalogue of vetted publishing sites where clients can order backlinks, brand mentions, media interviews, and more. Clients choose the placements that fit their brand, the agency handles the outreach, and every placement can be followed from request to live link.

It gives clients a level of visibility into off-page SEO that is rarely available at the local level, and it turns link building from a line item into something a client can see and steer.

A free SEO and website audit for the Greater Toronto Area

To mark the launch, Unrivaled Marketing is offering the first 15 businesses across the Greater Toronto Area two free, in-depth audits, one of their SEO and one of their website. The Brampton-based team works with clients throughout the region, with most of them in Toronto, Brampton, and Mississauga. The audit is the front door to the agency's services, and every business that comes on board gets its Unrivaled Access portal ready from day one. Businesses can claim a free SEO and website audit on the Unrivaled Marketing website.

About Unrivaled Marketing

Unrivaled Marketing is a digital marketing agency based in Brampton, Ontario, serving businesses across the Greater Toronto Area, with most of its clients in Toronto, Brampton, and Mississauga. Its services include search engine optimization, answer engine optimization, paid advertising, social media, web design, and web development. The agency is built on transparent, results-driven marketing, and Unrivaled Access is that principle made real.

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