American Funding Solutions Launches AI Consulting Funding Program to Help Fast-Growing AI Firms Scale

AFS launches program helping AI consulting firms improve cash flow with invoice factoring so they can hire talent, fund growth, and take on larger projects.

Our goal is to give innovative consulting firms the financial flexibility they need to focus on delivering exceptional results for their clients instead of worrying about delayed payments.” — Clayton Richardson

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo. — July 29, 2026 — American Funding Solutions (AFS), a nationwide provider of invoice factoring and payroll funding, today announced the launch of its expanded invoice factoring solution built specifically for artificial intelligence consulting firms navigating rapid growth and unpredictable cash flow.

As organizations across nearly every industry invest in AI to improve efficiency, automate processes, and gain a competitive edge, AI consulting firms - from boutique shops built around a single platform to full-scale implementation partners - are experiencing record demand. According to Grand View Research, the global AI market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 35% through 2030, creating significant opportunities for firms that specialize in AI strategy, implementation, machine learning, automation, and data analytics.

That growth comes with a familiar strain: enterprise clients increasingly pay on net-60 terms, while payroll, contractor costs, and the expense of staffing forward-deployed engineers on client sites remain due immediately. Firms weighing whether to hire delivery talent internally or bring on contractors for a new engagement often find that the wait for payment forces a hard choice between growth and cash flow.

AFS' AI Consulting Funding program addresses this challenge through invoice factoring, converting outstanding invoices into immediate working capital without taking on traditional debt or giving up equity.

AFS has seen increasing interest from consulting firms - including those built around a specific AI platform's partner ecosystem, such as Anthropic's Claude partner network, as well as boutique consultancies aligned with Microsoft and other platforms - serving clients in technology, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, staffing, financial services, and other industries embracing AI-powered transformation.

Unlike conventional bank financing, invoice factoring focuses on the strength of a company's outstanding invoices rather than extensive collateral or lengthy approval processes. Once approved, businesses can access working capital quickly to fund payroll, cover operating expenses, pursue new contracts, and continue growing - whatever delivery model they run, agile or otherwise.

Key Benefits of AI Consulting Funding

● Accelerate cash flow by turning unpaid invoices into working capital

● Meet payroll obligations for employees, contractors, and forward-deployed engineering teams with confidence

● Accept larger client engagements without cash flow constraints

● Avoid taking on traditional debt or diluting ownership

● No long-term contracts or minimum funding volume requirements

● Dedicated account management and personalized customer service

For more than 20 years, AFS has partnered with businesses across the United States to improve cash flow through flexible invoice factoring solutions. The company has helped hundreds of businesses strengthen working capital while maintaining the flexibility needed to support sustainable growth.

"Technology continues to reshape every industry, and we want financing to keep pace,” Clayton Richardson, CEO of AFS, said; "Our goal is to give innovative consulting firms the financial flexibility they need to focus on delivering exceptional results for their clients instead of worrying about delayed payments."

The launch of AI Consulting Funding is part of American Funding Solutions' continued investment in specialized funding programs tailored to the unique needs of high-growth industries. The company also offers funding solutions for staffing agencies, security companies, manufacturers, janitorial businesses, healthcare providers, and other business-to-business service organizations.

Business owners interested in learning more about AI Consulting Funding or requesting a complimentary funding consultation can visit funding4you.com/services/ai_consulting_funding or contact AFS directly.

About AFS

Founded in 2005, AFS is a nationwide invoice factoring company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. The company provides flexible invoice factoring and payroll funding solutions that help business-to-business companies improve cash flow, fund growth, and meet payroll obligations without taking on traditional debt. With personalized service, competitive funding solutions, and more than two decades of industry experience, AFS has become a trusted financing partner for growing businesses across the country.

Media Contact

Anna Aeschliman, Director of Growth

American Funding Solutions

601 NW Jefferson Street, Suite #7

Blue Springs, MO 64014

Phone: 816-815-2057

Website: funding4you.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.