CLOWD Film Fest Announces Industry Speaker Lineup and Opens Festival Pass Sales

CLOWD Film Fest premieres at the Alex Theatre in Glendale CA Oct. 7-8

The inaugural CLOWD AI Film Festival announces its first slate of featured speakers taking place October 7–8, 2026, at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.

Filmmakers are being told to pick a side on AI… and it’s costing this industry its best people.” — Lisa Trublet de Normant, CEO Sínima

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollywood creatives, AI pioneers, and award-winning filmmakers converge at the historic Alex Theatre for two days exploring the future of cinematic storytelling.The inaugural CLOWD AI Film Festival today announced its first slate of featured speakers and opened festival pass sales for its two-day event, taking place October 7–8, 2026, at the historic Alex Theatre in Glendale, California.Created to celebrate the emerging art of AI-assisted filmmaking , CLOWD brings together filmmakers, producers, technologists, educators, investors, and creative leaders for screenings, industry conversations, networking, and awards recognizing excellence in AI-powered storytelling."AI isn't replacing storytellers—it's expanding what's creatively possible," said Curt Doty, Founder of the CLOWD AI Film Festival. "CLOWD exists to bring together the people shaping this new medium and to explore how human imagination and AI can build an entirely new creative ecosystem."Opening Night: Women Creating the Future with AIThe festival opens Wednesday, October 7, with From Vision to Screen: Women Creating the Future with AI, moderated by Tracy Swedlow, Founder and CEO of TV of Tomorrow (TVOT).Confirmed speakers include:• Joni Dobrov, Creator of ZIM and Chief Creative Officer, Exact• Nancy Hamilton, CEO, Golden Eagle Films and Golden Eagle AI• Jagger Watters, award-winning AI filmmaker, writer, educator, and public speakerThe discussion will explore the evolution of AI filmmaking, creative workflows, career opportunities, and why compelling stories remain at the center of every technological breakthrough."Great films have always begun with great stories," said Nancy Hamilton, CEO of Golden Eagle Films. "AI is simply giving today's storytellers remarkable new ways to bring those stories to the screen."The evening concludes with screenings of selected CLOWD finalist films from around the world.Closing Night: Building the Bridge Between Hollywood and AIOn Thursday, October 8, CLOWD presents Building the Bridge: AI, Filmmaking & the New Creative Pipeline, moderated by Curt Doty.Featured speakers include:• Tony Mugavero, CEO, RAD TV• Lisa Trublet de Normant, CEO, Sinima• Mike Gioia, Co-Founder, AI on the Lot• Christina Sibul, Executive Director, CSU Entertainment AllianceThe panel will examine how filmmakers, studios, technology companies, and creators can move beyond the AI debate to build collaborative production models, new distribution opportunities, and sustainable creative businesses.Tony Mugavero says, “I'm excited to speak on the enormous opportunity this represents, the lessons learned, and the titanic shift that's already happening."Lisa Trublet de Normant says, “Filmmakers are being told to pick a side on AI… and it’s costing this industry its best people.”A Festival Built Around StorytellingMore than a technology showcase, CLOWD celebrates a new generation of filmmakers who have moved beyond experimentation to craft sophisticated narrative films using AI as part of the creative process.The inaugural festival features finalists selected from submissions representing more than 14 countries, with films reviewed by an international jury of respected leaders from film, technology, and creative industries.Unlike many AI competitions, CLOWD is platform agnostic and creator-first, welcoming filmmakers regardless of which AI tools they use while emphasizing original storytelling, ethical practices, and respect for intellectual property.Festival attendees will experience:• Official competition screenings• Live filmmaker Q&As• Industry panel discussions• Networking receptions• Awards presentations• Opportunities to connect with filmmakers, AI innovators, producers, distributors, investors, and creative executivesThe festival concludes with the inaugural CLOWD AI Film Festival Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in AI-powered filmmaking.Whether attendees are established filmmakers, emerging creators, technology professionals, students, or simply curious about where cinema is headed next, CLOWD offers an unprecedented look at one of the fastest-evolving creative movements in film.For festival information and passes, visit:October 7–8, 2026Alex TheatreGlendale, CaliforniaAbout CLOWD AI Film FestivalCLOWD AI Film Festival is dedicated to celebrating films created through the collaboration of human creativity and artificial intelligence. Through theatrical screenings, industry conversations, education, and awards, CLOWD showcases the artists and innovators redefining cinematic storytelling while exploring the creative, ethical, and technological future of filmmaking. www.clowdfilmfest.com

TV Spot for CLOWD FILM FEST at the Alex

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