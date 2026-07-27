ISCO Industries Cuts Ribbon on New $12.75 Million Manufacturing Facility in Louisville, Creating 50 Jobs

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 27, 2026) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted continued momentum within the state’s manufacturing industry as ISCO Industries cut the ribbon on its new $12.75 million manufacturing facility in Louisville. The project is slated to create 50 new full-time jobs.

“A key driver of our historic economic momentum has been Kentucky-based companies continuing to reinvest in the communities they serve,” said Gov. Beshear. “This new facility from ISCO Industries is a testament to not only our state’s resources and business-friendly environment, but also to the skilled workforce and dedicated partners collaborating at the local and state level. I am excited to see 50 new, quality jobs coming to Louisville and look forward to the company’s continued success here in the commonwealth.”

The new facility is on Transport Court and will double the company’s current space.

“As ISCO strives to meet the rising customers’ demands for high-density polyethylene (HDPE) piping products, we are thrilled that the Riverport expansion not only helps meet those needs, but it is another investment in our home of Louisville, Kentucky, and will help provide more opportunities for our people,” said Mark Kirchdorfer, president of ISCO.

ISCO has a long history of recognizing and building on opportunity in Kentucky. In 1962, founder Jim Kirchdorfer Sr. was running his family’s hardware store in the heart of Louisville when he recognized a need and developed a solution. A long-time golf devotee, he was able to parlay his love of the game into a business specializing in underground golf course irrigation. He named the venture the Irrigation Supply Co. (ISCO). In 1975, he learned of a new product, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), that would revolutionize the piping industry as a more reliable, longer-lasting material than other options. Since then, Kirchdorfer’s sons, Jimmy and Mark, have taken over the reins, building ISCO into a truly global piping solutions provider, one of the largest in North America, with more than 35 facilities across the United States and Canada. The company is still currently headquartered in Louisville.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg spoke on the company being founded in Louisville: “ISCO Industries is a Louisville-born and grown company that continues to reinvest in its hometown. This new facility is another example of a company doubling down on its commitment to Louisville and showcasing it can continue to grow and fill new jobs right here in the city where it all started.”

Trevor Pawl, CEO of One Louisville, mentioned the impact the company has on the industry: “ISCO Industries is a critical piece of Louisville’s innovation and manufacturing ecosystem. This new, bigger facility amplifies their ability to create and distribute piping solutions across the globe. In addition to new, quality jobs, ISCO’s investment is a reflection of the Louisville region’s ability to support a company’s growth throughout its lifecycle.”

ISCO’s investment and job creation furthers what has been the best six-year period for economic growth in state history.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Beshear has announced more than 1,300 private-sector new-location and expansion projects totaling over $50 billion in announced investments, creating more than 70,000 jobs. This is the highest investment figure secured during the tenure of any governor in the commonwealth’s history and $29 billion more than the next highest total.

Gov. Beshear has announced some of the largest economic development projects in state history, which have solidified Kentucky as the battery capital of the United States: AESC’s $2 billion, 2,000-job gigafactory project in Warren County; Ford Motor Co.’s $2 billion, 2,200-job commitment in Louisville, as well as its $2 billion, 2,100-job project at the Kentucky 1 plant in Hardin County; Shelbyville Battery Manufacturing’s $712 million investment, creating 1,572 jobs in Shelby County; and Toyota’s $1.3 billion investment in Scott County, among others.

In February, the Governor announced Kentucky once again set an all-time record for products shipped globally, with $51.6 billion in exports in 2025, representing a 7.65% increase over 2024.

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 counties between December 2024 and December 2025.

The Governor’s administration also secured the largest General Fund budget surplus and Rainy Day Fund. In 2023, Kentucky recorded over 2 million jobs filled for the first time ever and has stayed above that number ever since.

In addition, Kentucky has secured rating increases from major credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Earlier this year, Site Selection magazine ranked Kentucky in the top five nationally and second in the South Central region for economic development projects per capita in its 2025 Governor’s Cup rankings. In June, Area Development magazine awarded the commonwealth a Silver Shovel designation in its 2025 Shovel Awards, which highlight states for attracting high-value investment projects that will create a significant number of new jobs in their communities.

Gov. Beshear also announced a new initiative, called New Kentucky Home, to increase economic investment, attain and attract talent, and increase tourism across the state.

For more information on ISCO Industries, visit ISCO-Pipe.com.

A detailed community profile for Jefferson County can be viewed here.

Information on Kentucky’s economic development efforts and programs is available at NewKentuckyHome.ky.gov. Fans of the Cabinet for Economic Development can also join the discussion at facebook.com/CEDkygov, on Twitter @CEDkygov, Instagram @CEDkygov and LinkedIn.