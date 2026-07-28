Bear Playgrounds Launches Fit N Fun Backyards, Bringing 30+ Years of Backyard Expertise to Families Nationwide

The Western Pennsylvania playground institution goes e-commerce, shipping premium outdoor equipment to every corner of the country

We've spent 30 years helping Pittsburgh families build backyards their kids will remember. Fit N Fun Backyards is how we take that same experience and make it available to families everywhere. ” — Steve Baker, Owner of Bear Playgrounds

MARS, PA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bear Playgrounds, the family-owned backyard equipment company that has served Greater Pittsburgh and Butler County families since 1992, has officially launched Fit N Fun Backyards, a nationwide e-commerce platform built on the same expertise that has made Bear a household name across Western Pennsylvania.

Fit N Fun Backyards gives families across the country direct access to premium outdoor products like the ones Bear Playgrounds has delivered and installed locally for over three decades. The catalog spans traditional wooden playsets, maintenance-free vinyl playsets, trampolines, basketball hoops, gazebos, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, carports, and rubber mulch surfacing. All larger items, including playsets, basketball hoops, outdoor shelters, trampolines and similarly-sized products ship for free, with a lifetime warranty for the original owner.

"We've spent 30 years helping Pittsburgh families build backyards their kids will remember," said Steve Baker, owner of Bear Playgrounds. "Fit N Fun Backyards is how we take that same experience and make it available to families everywhere. The standard is the same. The only difference is that we’re now able to serve the entire US market."

The launch addresses a gap in the online backyard equipment market: most e-commerce options are stocked by retailers with no hands-on industry history. Fit N Fun Backyards operates differently. The company's buying philosophy is straightforward: if they wouldn't put it in their own backyard, they don't sell it. Big box retailers simply don’t operate with the same level of knowledge in terms of installation, space considerations, the age of children who will be using it and more.

Families looking to build play spaces for younger children will find cedar and vinyl playsets engineered for safety and weather resistance alongside trampolines and basketball hoops. Parents building outdoor living spaces can shop gazebos, pergolas, and outdoor kitchens alongside functional accessories like rubber mulch surfacing and carports.

Bear Playgrounds has operated as a full-service company since its founding, covering sales, delivery, and professional installation for local customers. Fit N Fun Backyards extends the reach of that expertise into the e-commerce channel, pairing a curated product catalog with real human support. Customers can reach the team directly with questions before, during, or after a purchase.

The launch positions Bear Playgrounds alongside a growing segment of specialty retailers that have leveraged regional authority to build national e-commerce brands. With over 30 years of product knowledge, vendor relationships, and customer experience behind it, Fit N Fun Backyards enters the market backed by decades of knowledge on exactly what it takes to transform a backyard into something more.

About Fit N Fun Backyards

Fit N Fun Backyards is the nationwide e-commerce arm of Bear Playgrounds, a family-owned backyard equipment company founded in 1992 and based in Mars, Pennsylvania. The company carries playsets, trampolines, basketball hoops, gazebos, pergolas, outdoor kitchens, and surfacing products, with free shipping on playsets, basketball hoops and similar large items. Learn more at fitnfunbackyards.com.

About Bear Playgrounds

Bear Playgrounds has served families in Greater Pittsburgh and Butler County for over 30 years, providing sales, delivery, and professional installation of residential and commercial outdoor equipment. Bear Playgrounds is located at 186 Brickyard Road, Mars, PA. Learn more at bearofpa.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.