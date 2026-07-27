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Cultivating Connected Communities Prize Challenge Submission Deadline Reminder

Due Wednesday, August 26, 2026

ACL invites you to participate in the Cultivating Connected Communities Prize Challenge, a national initiative to reduce social isolation and expand accessibility and inclusion in sustainable community gardens, including in rural, frontier, and Tribal areas. Many people with disabilities and older adults face barriers to accessing these spaces, limiting opportunities for healthy food, physical activity, and social connection.  

The challenge includes two phases:  

  • Phase 1: Accessibility change plan  
    • A plan for enhancing an existing sustainable community garden project  
  • Phase 2: Implementation and rooting in community  
    • Winners of Phase 1 begin implementing their proposed plan to their sustainable community garden projects, while demonstrating community impact 

Up to 50 winners will be awarded a maximum of $4,000 each in Phase 1 and a maximum of $8,000 each in Phase 2.

Contact CultivatingConnections@acl.hhs.gov with any questions. 

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Cultivating Connected Communities Prize Challenge Submission Deadline Reminder

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