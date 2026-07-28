Goflow Launches USPS Direct Integration to Help Sellers Access Commercial USPS Rates Inside Goflow

New shipping integration gives ecommerce sellers direct access to USPS services, rates, labels, and shipment activity within the Goflow workflow.

Bringing USPS directly into Goflow gives sellers a simpler way to manage shipping alongside the rest of their operation.” — Max Hauer, Founder and CEO of Goflow

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goflow, a leading multichannel operating system for ecommerce sellers, today announced the launch of USPS Direct Integration, a new shipping feature that allows sellers to connect directly with USPS inside Goflow.USPS has long been an important shipping option for Goflow sellers, with label creation and tracking supported through providers such as EasyPost and Stamps.com. That workflow remains available. With this launch, sellers now have a direct path to access USPS services and commercial rates within Goflow, without requiring a separate third-party postage account.For ecommerce sellers, shipping is one of the largest cost drivers in the business. USPS plays a critical role in domestic fulfillment, especially for lightweight parcels, residential delivery, rural routes, PO boxes, and commonly used services such as USPS Ground Advantage, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express.USPS Direct Integration gives sellers more control over that core fulfillment cost while keeping labels, tracking, and shipment activity tied to the orders and workflows their teams already manage in Goflow.“Shipping cost is margin, and USPS is central to how many ecommerce sellers fulfill orders every day,” said Max Hauer, Founder and CEO of Goflow. “With USPS Direct Integration, we’re giving sellers more control over carrier access, rates, and fulfillment workflows without adding another layer of operational complexity.”With USPS Direct Integration, sellers can access eligible USPS services and commercial rates directly inside Goflow. Orders, labels, tracking, and fulfillment remain within the existing Goflow shipping workflow, helping teams manage high-volume fulfillment with less friction.The integration also supports sellers with existing USPS accounts or negotiated terms, giving larger operators a cleaner way to bring those carrier relationships into Goflow. For smaller sellers, the integration creates a simpler path to commercial USPS rates within the platform they already use to manage fulfillment.Key benefits of USPS Direct Integration include:• Direct USPS access inside Goflow• Access to eligible USPS commercial rates• USPS labels, tracking, and shipment activity within the existing shipping workflow• Support for USPS Ground Advantage, Priority Mail, and Priority Mail Express• A cleaner path for sellers using their own USPS accounts or negotiated terms• Greater control over shipping costs, carrier workflows, and margin protectionUSPS Direct Integration is part of Goflow’s broader mission to unify ecommerce operations into one system. By bringing a critical shipping carrier directly into the Goflow workflow, sellers can manage fulfillment, control costs, and protect margins without disconnecting shipping from the rest of their operation.About GoflowGoflow is a leading multichannel operating system built for serious ecommerce sellers. The platform helps sellers unify listings, inventory, orders, fulfillment, purchasing, analytics, and growth workflows across 250+ channels, including Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, eBay, and more. Goflow gives sellers the control they need to scale multichannel operations with clarity, speed, and confidence.Ready to scale multichannel operations with more control? Book a demo to see how Goflow can help. Sellers can also explore Goflow Core to get started for free.

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