Governor Kotek Raises Alarm, Calls for Accountability Following Report of Armed Individuals Impersonating Federal Agents

Salem, OR – Governor Tina Kotek today issued the following statement following a report from the Oregon State Police (OSP) over the weekend that armed individuals impersonated federal law enforcement officers, condemning the incident and raising concerns about the climate of fear and permissibility created by the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics.

"This incident of people impersonating federal law enforcement is disturbing, and my thoughts are with the individual who reported this attack and the communities who are scared right now. This is exactly the type of incident that follows President Trump’s continued attacks on immigrant and refugee communities and is a direct result of lack of the accountability and oversight of overly aggressive federal agents in our communities.

"I am grateful to the Oregon State Police and the FBI for opening an investigation into this incident. Oregon communities that law enforcement serve and protect deserve a swift and thorough investigation. I encourage anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately.

"Oregon will not tolerate violence, intimidation, or anyone who attempts to prey on our communities. Every Oregonian deserves to feel safe, and my administration will continue working with state and local partners to protect our communities and hold those responsible accountable."

In a news alert, OSP expressed how these actions undermine the trust that is so important between communities of color and law enforcement. They also clearly outlined what legitimate law enforcement looks like and made a call to the public to share more information for an investigation.