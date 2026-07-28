Utherverse Files Patent Infringement vs. Ubisoft Over Virtual Nose Tech Used in Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR & Eagle Flight

Patented method for reducing VR motion sickness by rendering a stable visual reference is at the center of the dispute

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utherverse Digital Files Patent Infringement Suit ( Case 3:26-cv-06098) Against Ubisoft Over Virtual Nose Technology Used in Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR and Eagle FlightUtherverse Digital, Inc. today confirmed that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Ubisoft, Inc. and Ubisoft Entertainment SA in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 3:26-cv-06098). The complaint, filed June 18, 2026, alleges that Ubisoft’s VR titles Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR and Eagle Flight infringe Utherverse’s patents covering a foundational technique for reducing motion sickness in immersive virtual environments.The asserted patents (U.S. Patent Nos. 9,977,495 and 10,528,129) describe systems and methods for inserting a stable, static visual reference—most commonly a virtual nose—into a user’s field of view while the rest of the virtual scene continues to move. This approach addresses a well-known technical problem unique to head-mounted displays: the absence of the real-world facial reference points that the human visual system relies on for stability. Without such a reference, many users experience disorientation and motion sickness.In Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR, Ubisoft offers a customizable “virtual nose” comfort option. In the earlier title Eagle Flight, the game renders a fixed eagle’s beak in the lower field of view. Ubisoft’s own game director for Eagle Flight publicly explained the design choice: “With a VR headset, our eyes don’t see the nose anymore, and our brain is destabilised. In Eagle Flight, the beak allows us to bring back that simulated nose effect and give the required stabilisation to be comfortable.”Utherverse inventors Brian Shuster and Gary Shuster developed and patented the technology years before these titles shipped. The company has long viewed the widespread adoption of comfort features based on its work as validation of the underlying innovation.“We are genuinely glad when technology we pioneered helps make VR more comfortable and accessible for players,” said Brian Shuster, co-inventor and Utherverse co-founder. “That is the point of inventing. At the same time, developing, refining, and defending these inventions requires substantial time and resources. When major commercial products incorporate the patented solution at scale, fair compensation is appropriate. We remain open to a constructive resolution.”Utherverse provided Ubisoft with written notice of the relevant patents in mid-May 2026 and invited a licensing or acquisition discussion before filing suit. After the complaint was filed, the company deliberately paused further public steps for several weeks following the sudden and tragic death of Ubisoft co-founder Claude Guillemot. That period of restraint has now ended.Utherverse Digital has been a pioneer in immersive 3D environments and metaverse platforms for more than two decades. The company continues to develop and operate virtual world technology used by millions of users and remains focused on advancing practical solutions that improve comfort, presence, and usability in VR and related immersive systems.The lawsuit seeks damages, including a reasonable royalty, and other relief available under U.S. patent law.About Utherverse Digital, Inc.Utherverse Digital is a long-standing innovator in virtual worlds, immersive displays, and metaverse technology. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company holds an extensive portfolio of patents in virtual environments, user comfort, and related fields. Learn more at utherverse.com or explore the Utherverse platform directly.Legal Team:Gary Shuster, CA SBN 162379gary@shuster.comUTHERVERSE DIGITAL, INC. LEGAL DEPT.102-80A 6th St.New Westminster, BC V3L 5B3CanadaCase 3:26-cv-06098

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