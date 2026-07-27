ARTRANS opens nominations for Surface Warrior Hall of Fame

The U.S. Army Transportation Command (ARTRANS) announced the call for Class of 2026 nominations for its Surface Warrior Hall of Fame. The nomination period will remain open through 15 October 2026.

The Surface Warrior Hall of Fame recognizes and memorializes former members of ARTRANS and the Surface Warrior community, including both Soldiers and Civilians from the command group, headquarters, brigades, battalions, and Reserve Components who served with distinction and made significant and enduring contributions to the command, the Surface Warrior community and the U.S. Army.

The program is intended to preserve the history and legacy of ARTRANS and the Surface Warrior community and provide all members a sense of heritage, honor, pride and belonging.

The Class of 2026 will be the third class inducted into the Surface Warrior Hall of Fame.

Members of the inaugural Class of 2024 included Gen. (Retired) Ann Dunwoody, Lt. Gen. (Retired) Kathleen Gainey, Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Tomás Hawkins, and Mr. Conrad Townes.

The most recent inductees from the Class of 2025 include Maj. Gen. (Retired) Kurt Ryan, Maj. Gen. (Retired) Susan Davidson, Mr. William Lucas, SES, and Command Sgt. Maj. (Retired) Thomas Mott.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for the Class of 2026 will be held at the ARTRANS Headquarters at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, in early 2027.

Membership in the Surface Warrior Hall of Fame is open to any Service Member, Department of War Civilian or local national employee with a previous assignment to ARTRANS, the Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command (SDDC), the Military Traffic Management Command (MTMC), or the Military Traffic Management and Terminal Service (MTMTS), whether assigned at command headquarters or to subordinate organizations.

Individuals may be nominated to the Surface Warrior Hall of Fame regardless of their rank or grade and are only eligible for induction if their most recent period of service in ARTRANS ended at least one year prior to the opening of the nomination period. Anyone with knowledge of a nominee’s service and performance may prepare and submit a nomination packet.

Additional information about the Surface Warrior Hall of Fame program and nomination forms are available on the ARTRANS public webpage at https://www.army.mil/artrans#org-about.