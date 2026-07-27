Michigan Civil Rights Commission Issues Ruling on Discrimination Case Against Marquette Landlord

For Immediate Release

(Petoskey, MI) - The Michigan Civil Rights Commission (the Commission) issued a ruling today against Cornock Rental Properties (Cornock Rental) and Jeffrey Cornock (Cornock) for denying a tenant’s request for a reasonable accommodation to have an Emotional Support Animal (ESA) on the premises due to her disability, failing to renew a tenant’s lease because of her disability, and retaliating against the tenant because she engaged in a protected activity under Michigan’s Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act.

Background

Cornock and Cornock Rental own an 11-unit apartment in Marquette, Michigan. In June 2020, Kaylee Franz (Franz) informed Cornock, via text message, that she was requesting an accommodation for an Emotional Support Animal (ESA) that had been prescribed by her psychiatrist and inquired about where should could submit the relevant paperwork.

Cornock responded the following day that he would not allow pets unless Franz was being treated by a “local doctor and psychiatrist” and that she would need to “sign a medical release form” so that he could “get the medical records from both of them.” Following a series of text messages, a phone call took place where Cornock informed Franz that if she were to get an ESA, her rent would increase by one-third due to damage caused by animals.

In September 2020, Franz worked with the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan (FHCWM) to provide information to Cornock regarding the Fair Housing Act law as it relates to an ESA, as well as a letter from Franz’s psychiatric nurse practitioner, and other documents regarding federal policy and guidance. Following delivery of the packet, an Enforcement Coordinator from FHCWM called Cornock to discuss the accommodation. Cornock stated that Franz did not appear to have a disability, questioned the validity of the request, and indicated that he needed information that was included in the previously delivered packet. The Coordinator from FHCWM resent the information multiple times over the course of a month; however, Cornock did not follow up with either Franz or FHCWM.

In January 2021, Franz filed a complaint of discrimination with MDCR against Cornock Rental Properties and Jeffrey Cornock for failure to accommodate her disability. In April 2021, Franz received a letter from Cornock Rentals informing her that the lease would not be renewed once it expired at the end of May, although Franz was a model tenant who was always timely with her rent payments. Later that month, Franz filed an amended complaint of retaliation with the MDCR due to Cornock Rental’s nonrenewal of her lease.

Following the Rules of the Michigan Civil Rights Commission, a Rule 12 hearing was held on May 1, 2025, before Administrative Law Judge Robert J. Meade. Judge Meade received proofs, heard arguments, and made proposed Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law regarding the issues involved in this case in a Proposal for Decision issued on June 26, 2025.

Findings

Based on the facts presented to both the Michigan Department of Civil Rights and Administrative Law Judge Meade, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission finds that, despite receiving the medical support letter he insisted on receiving, Cornock denied the request through repeated delay, failure to respond, neglect, indifference and avoidance of Franz’s request for an accommodation, ultimately violating Section 506(a) of the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act.

The Commission also finds that the act of Cornock Rentals not renewing Franz’s lease demonstrates illegal discrimination, violating Section 502(1)(b) of the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act.

Finally, the Commission finds that Cornock Rentals retaliated against Franz for filing a civil rights complaint with MDCR, a legally protected act, therefore violating Section 602(a) of the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act.

Order

Cornock Rental Properties and its owner, Jeffrey Cornock, are ordered to immediately cease and desist stating, publishing, implementing, or enforcing any policy or practice that denies a current or prospective tenant the right to seek a reasonable accommodation based on a disability.

Cornock and Cornock Rental are ordered to develop and implement nondiscriminatory procedures for requesting an accommodation, within 90 days, and ensure the information is available to all current and prospective tenants.

Cornock and Cornock Rental are ordered to prominently display information around Fair Housing, including, but not limited to, adding the words/logo “Equal Housing Opportunity” on all advertisements, and including specific equal housing opportunity language in all lease agreements.

Cornock, and any parties involved in the decision-making process regarding the lease or sale of Cornock Rental Properties, are ordered to attend and successfully complete an educational training program focused on federal, state, and local fair housing laws within the next 90 days, and report back to the Commission and MDCR once the training is complete.

Cornock Rental and Cornock are ordered to pay Franz a total of $25,000 in emotional distress damages within the next 120 days, with interest starting from the date of the initial complaint.

Cornock Rental and Cornock are ordered to pay Franz $5,700 for reimbursement of rent paid within the next 120 days, with interest starting from the date of the initial complaint.

Cornock Rental and Cornock are ordered to pay the Fair Housing Center of West Michigan $1,500 for their representation and advocacy of Franz within the next 120 days, with interest starting from the date of the initial complaint.

Impact

When asked about the ruling, Commissioner Roasann Barker, who was assigned to oversee this case, said, “This ruling makes it clear that housing providers cannot discriminate against tenants for requesting an accommodation or retaliate against them for asserting their rights. Denying an individual an emotional support animal is the same as denying an individual the medication necessary to manage their physical and mental health. The damages and required remedial measures reflect the seriousness of these violations and that these protections must be respected and upheld.”

Complete copies of the Order and Opinion can be found on the Michigan Department of Civil Rights website at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

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The Michigan Civil Rights Commission was created by the Michigan Constitution to safeguard constitutional and legal guarantees against discrimination. The Commission is charged with investigating alleged discrimination against any person because of religion, race (including hair texture and protective hairstyles), color, national origin, genetic information, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, marital status, familial status, height, weight, arrest record, disability, and source of income in housing cases. The Michigan Department of Civil Rights serves as the operational arm of the Commission. Find more information on the Michigan Department of Civil Rights at michigan.gov/mdcr.