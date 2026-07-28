'Hunger Isn't a Scarcity Problem. It's a Permission Problem.' Alabaster Founder's TEDx Talk Preview Now Available

Shannon Fernando-Rubera Shannon Fernando-Rubera holds the first Enset plant to be harvested in Kenya Shannon Fernando-Rubera Takes the stage at TEDx BeverlyGrove

Nurse practitioner and nonprofit leader Shannon Fernando-Rubera challenges how the world measures and funds the fight against hunger

A talk is just words until something grows. This month we harvested enset on Kenyan soil for the first time in history — that's what happens when you ask permission instead of prescribing.” — Shannon Fernando-Rubera

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TEDxBeverlyGrove has released a preview of " The Permission Problem - Why hunger solutions don’t scale even when they work," a TEDx talk by Shannon Fernando-Rubera , family nurse practitioner and founder and CEO of Alabaster International , now available at http://bit.ly/44NGqxV . The release is accompanied by a companion podcast episode, published by the TEDxBeverlyGrove organizers, offering audiences a new way into the talk's central argument.That argument begins in Turkana, Kenya, at a medical camp Fernando-Rubera's team ran in 2019. A local women's leader named Mary (name changed for privacy) told her: "We are so grateful, but we don't need medicines; we need food." The moment reframed her work — and led her to enset, an indigenous Ethiopian crop that feeds millions but had never crossed a border, and to a two-year negotiation with the Ethiopian government that ended with enset entering Kenya for the first time in history in November 2023. This July, that project produced the first enset harvest ever recorded on Kenyan soil.In the talk, Fernando-Rubera argues that solutions to hunger often already exist — rooted, resilient, and held in local hands, most often women's hands and that what's missing is not innovation but permission: government permission, community trust, and funders willing to back what communities actually ask for.The talk introduces the three-part framework now guiding Alabaster's work — Proximity, Permission, Propagation and challenges three of the aid sector's most-cited metrics. Meals served, hectares planted, and tons of food delivered, she argues, measure activity rather than nourishment. She proposes measuring what bodies show, how much edible food reaches tables, and how long food security actually lasts."From far away, hunger is a number. From up close, it's Mary. It's women in Turkana and Letoire watching a new crop grow and praying for harvest. Proximity changes what you can no longer ignore," said Fernando-Rubera.The talk closes with a direct appeal tied to 2026, the International Year of the Woman Farmer: fund women farmers and their stories — not slogans — and elevate indigenous crops that have sustained communities for generations.Fernando-Rubera is a Clinton Global Initiative Commitment Maker and formerly served as Chief Innovations Officer at Los Angeles Christian Health Centers, where she led a street medicine initiative on Skid Row. She founded Alabaster International in 2012 and leads it with her husband, Ashantha Rubera.Listen to the companion podcast: https://bit.ly/permission-principle-talk About Alabaster International: Alabaster International is a Los Angeles-based nonprofit working alongside communities in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Sri Lanka on health, education, food security, and community-led development. Alabaster is a Clinton Global Initiative Commitment Maker (2024 and 2025) and partners with Direct Relief. Learn more at alabasterinternational.org.

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