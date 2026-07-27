Governor Moore Announces Judicial Appointments to Prince George’s County and Washington County District Courts

Updated: Monday, July 27, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today announced the appointments of Daniel Kyungmin Kim, Julia Simone Gagne Rupert, Jessica Lowell Garth, William Carl Isler, II to Prince George’s County District Court, and Travis William Poole and Mikhaila Miriam Eugenia Mc Nicolls to Washington County District Court.

“It is an honor to appoint this slate of talented legal professionals to Prince George’s County and Washington County’s District Court, ” said Gov. Moore. “Thanks to their years of experience and guided by a wealth of legal expertise, I know all of them will serve our state well.”

Daniel Kyungmin Kim

Daniel Kyungmin Kim is currently the Assistant Chief of the Homicide and Strategic Investigations Units at the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. After obtaining his master’s degree in International Affairs from American University, Kim worked for a private contractor that contracted with the Department of Defense in the national security field. During this time, he joined the Reserve Corps of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C. and served as a Reserve Police Officer. While attending the University of Baltimore School of Law, Kim joined the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office and spent the next eleven years as an Assistant States Attorney. He spent his last five years in that office working in the Homicide and Gun Violence Enforcement Divisions.

Kim received his law degree, cum laude, from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Julia Simone Gagne Rupert

Julia Simone Gagne Rupert has dedicated her career to public service. Rupert is currently an Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Appeals Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. Prior to appellate litigation, Rupert spent nearly a decade working as a prosecutor in the District of Columbia and Maryland. She worked for the Office of the Attorney General for the District of Columbia in the Juvenile Section, rising to the role of Assistant Section Chief. Rupert served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, and as a law clerk to the Honorable Nicholas E. Rattle in the Prince George’s County Circuit Court. Prior to law school, Rupert served as a Hearings Clerk for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, and also as an Assistant Scheduler for United States Senator Patrick Leahy.

Rupert received her law degree, summa cum laude, from the University of the District of Columbia, David A. Clarke School of Law.

Jessica Lowell Garth

Jessica Lowell Garth is the Chief of the Special Victims Unit at the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. She has prosecuted cases of domestically related homicides, rape and sexual assault both of varying degrees of severity, child abuse, and the possession and distribution of child pornography. Garth also serves as the office’s Legislative Policy Director and has testified before the Maryland General Assembly to advocate for her agency. Garth has also served as an attorney in the Special Victims, Guns and Drugs, Juvenile, Grand Jury and Charging Units. In 2025, she was appointed to the City of Hyattsville’s Race and Equity Task Force where she contributed to the development of the City’s Equity Plan.

Garth received her law degree from the George Washington University Law School.

William Carl Isler, II

William Carl Isler, II has served as Program Counsel in the Office of Compliance and Enforcement for the Legal Services Corporation for the past 11 years, ensuring the proper administration of congressional grants by low-income, civil legal services providers across the United States and territories. Previously, he worked as in-house counsel at the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission for ten years and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Toni E. Clarke, Circuit Court for Prince George’s County. Isler has served in various leadership roles within the Maryland State Bar Association, and is a graduate and former co-chair of its Leadership Academy. He also sat on the Board of Directors for Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County, the Women’s Law Center of Maryland, and the Maryland Bar Foundation.

Isler received his law degree from the University of Maryland, Francis King Carey School of Law.

Travis William Poole

Travis William Poole currently serves as an Assistant Attorney General and recently became the Supervising Attorney for the Western Maryland Region, where he represents the Department of Human Services and the Washington County Department of Social Services. Alongside his primary duties, he also acts as counsel advising the Board of Appeals for the Washington County Board of Commissioners. Poole also served as an Assistant State’s Attorney for Washington County and was an Associate Attorney at Poole & Kane, P.A. He also served as a Law Clerk for the Circuit Court for Washington County and was a former President of the Washington County Bar Association.

Poole received his law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Mikhaila Miriam Eugenia Mc Nicolls

Mikhaila Miriam Eugenia Mc Nicolls currently serves as co-managing partner at the Hagerstown-based law firm, Hutchison & Mc Nicolls, LLC. In addition to her leadership role at the firm, she concurrently serves as co-counsel for the Washington County Drug Court. Prior to establishing her own firm, Mc Nicolls was a trial attorney in the District Court Division of the Washington County Public Defender’s Office. Additionally, she worked in private practice as an Attorney with the Hagerstown-based Harbin Law Office. Originally from Trinidad & Tobago, Mc Nicolls possesses a strong foundation in contract and corporate governance law, an expertise she developed while working at firms while living in her home country before bringing her diverse legal talents to the United States.

Mc Nicolls received her law degree from the Howard University School of Law.

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