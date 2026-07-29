Mexia ISD Cuts Campus Investigations From Hours to Minutes by Moving Every School to One Security System

Texas district replaces hours-long, camera-by-camera video reviews with one AI platform unifying cameras, door access, and lockdowns across every campus

I start figuring out this is like a security guard that's everywhere… even looking at the camera with human eyes, I'm not as good as that camera” — Gary Dobbs, Assistant Principal, Mexia ISD

MEXIA, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexia Independent School District, a multi-campus public school district in Mexia, Texas, has deployed an AI physical security platform from Coram AI , a Sunnyvale-based AI physical security company. The district now runs video security, access control, real-time weapon detection, and lockdown management across all of its campuses from a single system.Before the change, the district relied on an aging camera system, and investigating an incident meant staff reviewing footage camera by camera — a process that consumed hours per incident. The turning point came with a firearm incident on campus, which made clear that reactive security was no longer enough.The district deployed Coram's video platform along with access control, real-time weapon alerts that notify staff the moment a firearm is detected, and unified lockdown management, giving district leadership control of doors, schedules, and lockdowns across every campus.The biggest shift has been speed. Instead of scrubbing footage camera by camera, staff search by description — "students fighting" — and get the matching footage in seconds. The system then stitches that person's path together across every campus camera automatically. Investigations that took hours now take minutes.Gary Dobbs, Assistant Principal at Mexia ISD, said the system changed how he thinks about campus coverage. "I start figuring out this is like a security guard that's everywhere… even looking at the camera with human eyes, I'm not as good as that camera," he said.The district's technology team pointed to the working relationship behind the rollout. "Coram AI's software is designed with the user in mind, and they are always open to feedback and suggestions for improvement. Their commitment to customer satisfaction is reflected in their responsive customer support," said Drew Allen, IT Coordinator at Mexia ISD."No school should have to piece together what happened from hours of footage after the fact," said Ashesh Jain, CEO and co-founder of Coram AI. "Mexia connected its cameras, doors, and lockdown procedures into one system, so the district can act in the moment instead of reconstructing it later."About Coram AICoram AI is an AI physical security platform that helps organizations investigate incidents faster, improve operational visibility, and coordinate response across video security, access control, guest management, and emergency workflows. Built to work with existing infrastructure, Coram enables organizations to modernize physical security operations without costly rip-and-replace projects. Trusted by more than 1,500 organizations across North America, Coram serves school districts, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, government agencies, places of worship, hospitality groups, retailers, and Fortune 500 enterprises.

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