LexTalk World Concludes 14th Global Conference in NYC with 284 Top Legal Leaders

Highlights from LexTalk World Conference & Exhibition 2026 in New York, featuring expert speakers, industry networking, panel discussions, and award celebrations.

LexTalk World’s 14th Global Conference in NYC highlighted AI adoption, digital risk, cross-border regulation, and legal operations.

LexTalk World exists to bring together legal leaders, encourage meaningful dialogue, and create a platform where ideas become lasting relationships.” — LexTalk World Organizing Committee

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LexTalk World Concludes 14th Global Conference in New York, Gathering 284 Legal Leaders to Explore AI & GovernanceNEW YORK, NY – July 24, 2026 — LexTalk World concluded its 14th Global Conference & Exhibition – New York Edition on July 24, 2026, following two days of high-level executive discussions at the historic New York City Bar Association.The conference brought together 284 delegates, 83 distinguished speakers, 10 legal technology exhibitors, and senior legal decision-makers from over 15 countries. Organized by ClickAway Creators LLP and co-organized by CAC Media & Events Inc., Canada, the New York edition examined the evolving role of legal leadership in an era defined by artificial intelligence, enterprise risk, global regulation, digital transformation, and cross-border business.Two Executive Forums. One Shared Mission.The conference program was structured across two parallel executive forums addressing key dimensions of modern legal leadership:Hall A – The Business of Law: Leadership, Governance & Strategic Risk explored how General Counsel and Chief Legal Officers are transforming legal departments into strategic business partners. Key topics included board governance, legal operations, AI-enabled compliance, enterprise investigations, outside counsel management, M&A, and crisis leadership.Hall B – The New Legal Order: Technology, Data & Global Control addressed the legal implications of emerging technologies and international regulatory shifts. Sessions focused on enterprise AI adoption, digital sovereignty, trade secret protection, technology transactions, cybersecurity, data governance, and IP risk.Together, the forums highlighted practical strategies for guiding organizations through rapid technological disruption and complex regulatory landscapes.Distinguished Speaker FacultyAcross two days, 83 speakers representing multinational corporations, global law firms, government agencies, and legal technology pioneers shared insights from real-world legal and commercial challenges.Featured speakers included senior legal executives:- Elaine Drager (Counsel, Technology & AI and Strategic Partners, Nokia)- Michael DeSimone (Vice President, Corporate Counsel, Prudential Financial)- Christopher Bowen (Corporate Counsel, Google)- Om Jahagirdar (Deputy General Counsel, Amtrak)- Antony Hilton( Sr. Corporate M&A Counsel and Associate General Counsel, HCL America, Inc.)- Ewa Kozlowska (Senior Vice President, Treasury and Trade Solutions - Global In-Business Product Risk, Citi)- Nuria Flores (Senior Counsel, GE Appliances, a Haier company)- Jonathan Daniels (Global Head of Privacy Law and Compliance, Bristol Myers Squibb)- Harry Halikias (Sr. Director, Global Information Security, Sony Music Publishing)- Mark Bini (Partner, Reed Smith)- Karen Contoudis Buzard (Partner, A&O Shearman)- Nangah Tabah (Counsel, IBM)- Tim Nagle (Associate General Counsel (Privacy), Americas, Dentsu)Rather than theoretical commentary, discussions emphasized peer learning, legal operations, and risk mitigation.Legal Technology Exhibition & SponsorsRunning alongside the forums, a dedicated exhibition featured 10 solution providers showcasing advances in AI, contract lifecycle management, litigation support, and compliance. Delegates engaged directly with technology providers reshaping legal service delivery.The conference was supported by premier sponsors across the global legal ecosystem:* Presenting Sponsor: MRS Business Professional* Platinum & Lanyard Sponsor: Filevine* Diamond Sponsors: GC AI, ALN Mining Law Firm, Legora, SpotDraft, LinkSquares, CheckBox, and Chamelio* Gold Sponsors: Steptoe LLP, Zaroni Advogados, Pulse Solutions, and PointOneIn addition to panel sessions, delegates participated in one-to-one executive networking exchanges, case study roundtables, and the LexTalk Legal Honor Awards & Executive Reception.Executive CommentaryCommenting on the summit's conclusion, Pardeep Tyagi, Founder of LexTalk World, stated:"The legal profession is undergoing one of the most significant transformations in its history. Today's legal leaders are expected not only to manage risk but also to shape business strategy and guide innovation. LexTalk World exists to bring those leaders together and convert practical ideas into lasting professional relationships."Looking AheadLexTalk World will continue its global series with LexTalk World San Francisco 2026 (November 19–20, 2026), convening an international community of General Counsel, law firm partners, regulators, and legaltech innovators to address AI, intellectual property, and litigation strategy.About LexTalk WorldLexTalk World is a global conference and exhibition platform connecting General Counsel, CLOs, law firm partners, regulators, and legal technology leaders across North America, Asia, and the Middle East through executive forums on the future of the legal profession.Media & Partnership InquiriesCommunications TeamLexTalk WorldEmail: contact@lextalk.worldWebsite: www.lextalk.world

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